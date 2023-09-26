Soy Protein Isolate Market: Explosive Growth Forecasted, Expected To Reach $4.5 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Soy Protein Isolate Market

Upsurge in number of vegan consumers across the globe is a key factor that augments the growth of the global soy protein isolate market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Soy Protein Isolate Market Size was valued at $2.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. Soy proteins are derived from soybean meal, which is defatted and dehulled. Defatted & dehulled soybeans are processed into three types of high-protein commercial products, including soy protein concentrates, soy protein isolates, and soy flours.

Moreover, with time, the rate of development of red blood cells in the body decreases, which increases the susceptibility to many diseases, which is responsible for the surge in soy Protein Isolate Market Demand. In animal feed, the requirement for protein is basic and does not rely on any age group, however, the awareness regarding its requirement in animals and the effects due to its deficiency is still less and rising.

The deficiency among animals may reduce appetite in young animals, lower feed intake, and delay muscle development, thus taking prolonged time to reach maturity. In mature animals, weight loss and decreased milk production have been observed. Therefore, the rise in demand for animal feed rich in plant proteins drives the growth of the Soy Protein Isolate Industry.

The report focuses on the Soy Protein Isolate Market Growth prospects, restraints, and Soy Protein Isolate Market Opportunity of the global Soy protein isolate market. The study provides Porter's five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as competitive intensity of competitors, bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of substitutes, the threat of new entrants, and the bargaining power of buyers of the soy protein isolate market. The players operating in the global soy protein isolate market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their Soy Protein Isolate Market Share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The soy protein isolate market is segmented into application, form and end user, and region. Depending on the application, the market is divided into food, beverage, medicines, and others. On the basis of form, the market is segregated into organic and conventional. On the basis of end-user, the market is bifurcated into commercial and residential. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for more than 35% share of the total revenue in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Top Key Players:

The key players included in the Soy Protein Isolate Market Analysis are AG Processing Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., CHS Inc., Doves Farm Foods Ltd., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (Dupont Nutrition and Health), Kerry Group, Plc., Kraft Heinz Company, the Kellogg Company, and Wilmar International Limited.

Key findings of the study

By application, the beverages segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the Soy Protein Isolate Market Forecast period with the CAGR of 6.6%.

On the basis of form, the organic segment is anticipated to grow with a fastest CAGR during the forecast period with the CAGR of 6.2%.

On the basis of end user, the residential segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period with the CAGR of 5.2%.

Region-wise, North America led has the dominating Soy Protein Isolate Market Size in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

