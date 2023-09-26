Ursus, Inc. Named On SIA's 2023 List Of Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ursus Fastest Growing Staffing Company

Three Years Running: Ongoing Growth as a Leading Technical and Creative Firm

- Jon Beck - Ursus, Inc. CEOMORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Ursus, Inc. announced for the third consecutive year, that it has been named to the 2023 List of Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms. Published annually by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) – the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions – the list ranks US firms by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for staffing revenue over five years.“We are thrilled to be recognized by the SIA for the third consecutive year as one of the fastest-growing staffing firms in North America and one of the top four, pure-play technology and creative staffing providers on this list. Our continued growth trajectory is a testament to the team of staffing professionals who consistently work to provide the highest quality digital talent to our clients and partners while also taking the time to support our contingent workers to provide the best experience possible,” said Jon Beck, Founder and CEO of Ursus . Ursus finished #25 overall on this year's list which included 21 travel nursing companies in the top 25.To qualify for the 2023 Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms list, companies must have posted a minimum of $1 million in US revenue in 2018 and have had a compound annual growth rate of at least 15% from 2018-2022. The companies in the 2023 list had a median CAGR of 33.8%, while the top 10 had a median CAGR of 131.3%“The staffing industry has weathered a pandemic and is now managing a completely different landscape that continues to shift, with this year providing a more challenging business environment than last year,” SIA President Barry Asin said.“Through all this fast-paced change, the 2023 Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the US have not slowed down their business development and growth. Congratulations to this year's qualifying firms for their resilience and persistence in the ever-evolving world of work.”About Ursus, Inc.Ursus, Inc., has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) for three consecutive years as the fastest-growing technical and creative staffing firm in the United States. Ursus is a global leader in next-generation, digital transformation staffing services. Hyper-focused on you – the candidate, the client, the partner, or the employee to deliver the best possible engagement experience. Whether you are looking for your next career move or scaling a growing team we are here for U!For more information please visit:About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing, and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences, and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England. Learn more at staffingindustry.com.

