Utility Global To Exhibit At ADIPEC 2023 With Partner Samsung Engineering

Revolutionary zero-electricity hydrogen production technology platform to be showcased with Samsung at world's largest energy industry conference

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Utility Global , the only decarbonization technology company pioneering the eXEROTM technology platform optimized for hard-to-abate industry sectors, today announced the company will be exhibiting at ADIPEC in the Samsung Engineering booth #9420 starting on October 2, 2023. The company will be showcasing the eXERO technology platform that requires no electricity in the reactor process, making it the greenest, lowest carbon intensity hydrogen production technology available in the world today.At ADIPEC 2023, the main focus for the conference will be industrial decarbonization. Following this theme, Dillan Fernando, chief commercial officer of Utility Global, will give a presentation on the company's revolutionary technology and how it can significantly help in decarbonization for hard-to-abate industrial sectors like refining, petrochemicals, steel, transport and mining. Mr Fernando will also provide a detailed analysis of the company's commercialization roadmap. The presentation will take place on October 3rd at 13:30 in booth #9420, Hall 9.“Utility Global's eXERO technology is our flagship platform that will be the foundation for our expanding product lines and stands as a testament to our goal of rapidly unlocking an affordable beyond-net-zero low carbon future,” stated Fernando.“This technology isn't simply creating hydrogen from water. We are solving the two biggest problems with decarbonizing the industrial energy space – eliminating electricity and waste from the production cycle. That's how you create game-changing hydrogen energy.”To schedule appointments with Utility Global at ADIPEC 2023, please email or for a list of available appointment times at Samsung booth #9420, click here .For more information on Utility Global's solutions and service details, visit###About UtilityUtility Global is a Houston, Texas-based waste-gas-to-value company pioneering the eXEROTM technology platform to rapidly unlock an affordable beyond-net-zero low carbon future. The company's mission is to deliver disruptive technology solutions that overcome legacy sustainability challenges through an unparalleled Innovation Engine and Rapid Commercialization Methodology.For more information on Utility Global, please visit .

Nicolia Wiles

Prime TechPR, LLC

+1 512-698-7373

email us here