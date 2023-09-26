Groundbreaking Children's Book Paves The Way For Parents Of Sick Kids To Celebrate Health Wins

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Do It For Me, Please!: A Book For Parents Because Baby Knows Best

Look At Me NOW Social Media Challenge

Look At Me NOW Social Media Challenge Canvas Print

- Dr. Jay VaughnWINTER GARDEN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Noted for his innovation in the world of publishing, Dr. Jay Vaughn, also known as Dr. Jovan Miles, and the team at Sore Thumb Publishing, unveil a masterpiece titled "Do It For Me, Please!: A Book For Parents Because Baby Knows Best." This isn't just a book; it's a movement aimed at elevating the spirits of parents and emphasizing the essence of gratitude.Crafted through the eyes of an ailing child, this adult-targeted 32-page picture narrative magnificently unfolds the voyage of families nurturing sick children, serving as a beacon of hope, understanding, and an avenue to rejoice in every health accomplishment. A standout feature is the "Progress Pages," akin to nostalgic baby books, but meticulously designed for children with health adversities.In a philanthropic twist, any book acquired directly via the website has a designated profit slice for donation, going to a non-profit as selected by the buyer – at no extra charge. Furthermore, the doors of collaborative expansion are open with Sore Thumb Publishing welcoming businesses and educational institutions for co-branding, offering an amalgamation of logos, language selection (spanning 56 professionally translated languages), and ethnicity options (Afro-, Euro-, and Asian-centric), culminating in a whopping 672 unique book variations.Adding another layer of impact, Sore Thumb Publishing introduces the #LookAtMeNOW social media challenge. It's an open invitation for everyone to spotlight their health victory stories, letting the global community draw inspiration and find solace in shared experiences.More About The ChallengeHighlighting the urgency, annually, globally, 15 million infants are born prematurely. Beyond this, the spectrum of childhood health trials, including disorders like autism, illnesses like cancer, and conditions such as sickle cell anemia, expands. Dr. Vaughn's literary contribution stands as a pillar of hope in this vast landscape, championing gratitude and each stride towards health. For further details or to purchase a copy of "Do It For Me, Please!", visit . Join the conversation online with #LookAtMeNOW and experience the transformative power of gratitude.More About Sore Thumb PublishingAbout Dr. Jay Vaughn:A clinical pharmacist, published author, and educator, Dr. Vaughn, otherwise known as Dr. Jovan Miles, has a rich history of contributing to healthcare and wellness. He has been a pivotal figure in various health capacities, from HIV expert to university professor. However, it's his role as a father and husband that deeply informs his latest venture into publishing. Dr. Jay Vaughn is available for interviews, podcasts, and speaking engagements.Just For Fun Lets Learn About The Thumb:

Do It For Me, Please! A Unique Guide for Parents, Straight from Baby's Perspective