Foley Engines Announces New Ownership And Ambitious Customer-Centric Growth Plans

Leading Engine Distributor Foley Engines embarks on new chapter, primed for growth and serving its valued customers.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Foley Engines , the leading distributor of industrial engines and powertrain components, is excited to announce a change of ownership. Rob Hughes, a seasoned business leader from Massachusetts, has acquired the company and has assumed the role of president. With this milestone, Foley Engines embarks on an exciting new chapter, primed for greater growth and success in serving its valued customers.

The change of ownership also represents a strategic decision aimed at enhancing the company's operations, expanding its reach, and strengthening its relationship with its customers by upgrading its commitment to customer service and outreach.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Foley Engines,” Hughes said.“One of my most important goals in acquiring Foley is to improve our customer experience. We understand the critical role our products play in keeping our customers' businesses running smoothly. Without the proper equipment, their business comes to halt. Small businesses need support urgently. We want to be the solution. We want our customers to know that they can rely on us day to day to satisfy the needs of their whole business.”

Enhanced Customer Experience Initiatives

The new ownership brings fresh vigor to enhancing customer satisfaction. Hughes and the Foley team have already begun seeking feedback from customers through surveys and direct contact to identify areas for improvement. This valuable input will be used to strengthen Foley's capabilities, refine product offerings, provide innovative solutions, and ultimately deliver greater value to customers.“We want to build on Foley's history of quality products and services while improving our connections with and support of our customers,” Hughes said.

Expanding Product Line

Foley Engines is eager to broaden its product line to better cater to customer demands. Hughes anticipates that Foley's product line will expand by the end of 2023.

“We're focused on expanding the number of engine families in our inventory,” Hughes said.“We're sourcing products so we can meet demand. Our goal is to support small businesses wherever they are as quickly as we can with the products they need to get the job done.”

Gratitude and Continuity

One thing that won't change will be Foley's commitment to maintaining exceptional products and standards of quality, service, and customer satisfaction.

“Our commitment to delivering exceptional products, service, and customer satisfaction remains unwavering,” said Jessica Manos, operations manager.“Our core values, dedication to excellence, and customer-centric approach will remain unchanged. Our team is excited about the opportunities ahead and is fully committed to bringing even more products, value, and services to our customers, partners, and suppliers.”

Adds Hughes:“All of us at Foley would like to express our profound gratitude to all our loyal customers, partners, and employees who have contributed to our success over the years. We look forward to nurturing these valued relationships while embracing new opportunities as we embark on this new chapter.”

For more information, please contact: Rob Hughes at 508-753-2979 or

About Foley Engines:

Founded in 1916, Foley Engines is a leading distributor of industrial engines and powertrain components. Operating from a 20,000 square foot facility in Worcester, Massachusetts, Foley ensures swift delivery of quality equipment at discounted pricing.

