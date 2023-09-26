(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Novamex Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Digital Learning Rewards for Customers!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Novamex is launching a campaign where customers can receive a free digital learning reward! It's as easy as Buy, Snap, Get!Novamex, the lead manufacturer of food, drinks, and authentic Mexican brands in the United States is launching a campaign where qualified customers receive a digital learning reward during Hispanic Heritage Month. This comes as a continuation of the partnership between Novamex and TLC Worldwide, the leading global agency for added-value rewards.Novamex customers purchasing $10+ of Jarritos, Sidral Mundet, Sangria Senorial, and/or Mineragua in a single transaction will simply need to upload a picture of their receipt to the promotional website for receipt validation. If receipt qualification is met, the customer will receive a reward code to access a FREE digital learning session of their choice from either Upskillist or Lingokids! Upskillist is a leading online learning platform focused on the development of practical skills, with over 3,000 classes available. Lingokids is the playlearningTM app in English that teaches kids essential skills through games. It is more than a learning tool; it is an experience that brings families together with an approach that is interactive and game-based! TLC Worldwide was tasked to amplify the learning component of the promotion with two unique offerings. Additionally, during the promotional period, customers can purchase specially designed commemorative 12 packs of Novamex's beloved beverages, aptly named“Flavors of Mexico.” The 12 pack contains the following assortment: 3 tangerine and 3 pineapple flavored Jarritos, 3 Sidral Mundet, and 3 Sangria Senioral products.Novamex aims to honor the achievements and cultural pride of the 37 million Mexican Americans living in the United States during Hispanic Heritage Month with authentic flavors, exciting offerings, and quality products that are deeply-rooted in their culture.The promotion is running from September 5th, 2023 through October 31st, 2023.For more information or questions, please visit heritage.supergoodrewards, or contact TLC Worldwide at

Jennifer Angotti

TLC Worldwide, North America

+1 646-459-8815

email us here