EU State Sets Precedent in Unfreezing Russian Assets Amid Sanctions

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking development, a consortium of Russian investors has successfully reclaimed funds that were previously frozen as part of the European Union's sanctions against Moscow related to the Ukraine crisis. This significant achievement was reported by the Kommersant business daily, citing information provided by the Delcredere attorney association.



The Belgian Treasury played a pivotal role by granting authorization to unlock the frozen assets, which were held at Euroclear, the largest depository in the European Union. This decision establishes a precedent for issuing such licenses on the basis of collective applications, marking a notable departure from previous practices.



The claim was initiated by a prominent Russian management company in early January of the current year, acting on behalf of a diverse group comprising over 250 investors, encompassing both individuals and entities. The identity of the management company involved in the initiative has not been disclosed. The total value of the unblocked assets surpassed USD33 million, encompassing a range of financial instruments including foreign bonds and shares, depositary receipts, structured notes, and cash. Andrey Timchyuk, co-head of Delcredere's sanctions practice, provided insights into the diverse nature of the reclaimed assets.



This achievement signals a significant milestone in the realm of international sanctions and asset recovery. The successful effort to unlock previously frozen funds highlights the evolving landscape of financial regulations and the potential avenues available to navigate such restrictions. Moreover, the decision by the Belgian Treasury to grant permission for this collective application underscores a shift in approach towards addressing asset freezes within the context of European Union sanctions. This development carries implications not only for the affected investors but also for the broader discourse on the efficacy and implementation of economic sanctions in diplomatic and geopolitical contexts.



