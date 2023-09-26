Hungary Asserts Veto Power Against EU Sanctions on Russian Nuclear Energy

(MENAFN) Hungary's Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, declared on Monday that Budapest would exercise its veto power to oppose any proposed European Union sanctions directed at Russian nuclear energy. This announcement came following a meeting between Szijjarto and Aleksey Likhachev, the head of the Russian nuclear corporation, Rosatom. Szijjarto was resolute in affirming Hungary's stance, emphasizing that the utilization of nuclear energy in collaboration with Rosatom aligns with Hungary's national interests.



Szijjarto underscored the significance of the ongoing project, emphasizing that the construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant constitutes a major international endeavor. In addition to Rosatom, American, German, and French companies are integral participants in the venture. This multi-country collaboration reflects the scale and complexity of the project, highlighting its strategic importance on both a national and regional level.



In August, Rosatom solidified an agreement with Hungary, marking the commencement of construction for two reactors within the Paks-2 nuclear power plant. Budapest has consistently stressed the pivotal role of this initiative, not only for Hungary but also for neighboring European Union nations. The project is viewed as a critical component of the broader energy landscape, serving as a testament to the intertwined interests and collaborations within the European Union's energy sector.



Hungary's staunch position in safeguarding its energy interests, particularly in the context of nuclear energy collaboration with Russia, highlights the complexities of aligning national priorities with broader European Union policies. This development underscores the intricate dynamics within the European Union concerning energy partnerships and underscores the need for diplomatic negotiations and consensus-building among member states.



