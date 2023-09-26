Pakistan kills 36 militants, loses 21 soldiers in September

(MENAFN) According to data provided to a Turkish news agency, Pakistan lost 21 soldiers and killed 36 militants in September, including three who were slain on Tuesday in the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.



In the Tirah area of the Khyber District close to the Afghan border, the security forces and militants engaged in an intense fire exchange that left three militants dead, including militant commander Kifayat Tor Adnan, who was actively engaged in multiple militant activities against law enforcement agencies as well as the murder of innocent civilians, according to a statement by the Pakistani army.



The military carried out six distinct operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province this month, killing 36 insurgents.



At least 21 soldiers also perished in terrorist strikes, including a suicide bombing that occurred on August 31 in the Jani Khel neighborhood of the Bannu District and claimed the lives of nine soldiers.



In a fight on September 6 in the Afghan bordering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Chitral region, approximately a dozen militants as well as four Pakistani fighters were murdered.

