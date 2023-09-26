Russia Plans Gradual Reduction of Urals Crude Oil Discounts

(MENAFN) As outlined in a draft of the federal budget for 2024-26, the Russian government is preparing to implement a series of measures aimed at reducing the discount applied to Russia's flagship Urals blend of crude oil in relation to the Brent benchmark. According to reports from the RBK business daily, the current discount of USD20 per barrel is slated to gradually decrease, reaching USD6 per barrel by 2026. In the forthcoming year, the discount will be set at $15 per barrel, followed by an anticipated reduction to USD10 per barrel in 2025.



This strategic shift in the assessment of crude oil prices for taxation purposes comes in response to significant developments in the international oil market. Notably, the imposition of an embargo on Russian oil purchases by the European Union in December, along with price constraints implemented by the Group of Seven (G7) nations, prompted Moscow to reevaluate its approach. The primary objective of these adjustments is to counteract the adverse impact that declining Urals crude prices have had on government revenues. At times, the price differential between Urals and Brent has been in the range of USD35 to USD40 per barrel, underscoring the necessity for this recalibration.



This move signifies a concerted effort by the Russian government to align its fiscal strategies with the evolving dynamics of the global oil industry. By gradually narrowing the discount applied to Urals crude, Russia aims to stabilize budgetary revenues in the face of fluctuating market conditions. These measures are indicative of the government's proactive approach to safeguarding its economic interests and ensuring a sustainable fiscal outlook amidst ongoing shifts in the international energy landscape.



