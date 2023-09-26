New Launch: Select Group Unveils "Nautica" - A Maritime Masterpiece in Dubai

(MENAFN- Psinv) DUBAI, UAE - Select Group, one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, has announced the launch of its latest project, "Nautica," a luxurious 49-storey residential tower located in the heart of Dubai Maritime City.



Soliman Hossameldin, a renowned real estate analyst in the UAE, commented on the launch, "Nautica by Select Group is set to redefine luxury living in Dubai Maritime City. With its prime location, state-of-the-art amenities, and the promise of a high return on investment, it's an opportunity that discerning investors shouldn't miss. The average ROI for a 1-bedroom apartment in this area is an impressive 6%. Furthermore, with the UAE's attractive visa policies, investing in Nautica can also pave the way for a 2-year investor visa or even a 10-year Golden Visa."



Nautica is not just a residence; it's an architectural marvel that pays homage to the maritime heritage of Dubai. Designed to deliver unparalleled opulence, this masterpiece offers its residents an urban oasis by the sea.



Every detail of Nautica has been thoughtfully curated to exude luxury and elegance, ensuring that residents experience an urban lifestyle infused with maritime wonder.



The residences on offer in Nautica include 1-2 bedroom apartments, with areas ranging from 615 sq. ft to 1,030 sq. ft. All apartments provide breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and marina. Residents of Nautica will have access to a plethora of luxurious sports, entertainment, and leisure facilities within the project's premises.



Strategically located, Nautica ensures that residents are well-connected to key areas in Dubai. Downtown Dubai and Business Bay are just 25 minutes away, while the Dubai International Airport can be reached within 20 minutes by car.



Moreover, residents will find themselves in close proximity to major shopping destinations like Dubai Mall by the Sea, City Centre Al Shindagha, BurJuman Mall, and Dubai Mall. Iconic landmarks such as the Dubai Frame, Etihad Museum, and La Mer Beach are also easily accessible from Nautica.



For those considering an investment in Dubai's real estate market, Nautica presents an excellent opportunity. Not only can investors expect a significant appreciation in the property's value post-completion, but they can also explore the option of renting it out for a stable passive income.





In recent years, Dubai has solidified its position as a global hub for luxury real estate, attracting investors from all corners of the world. The city's strategic location, robust infrastructure, and pro-business environment have made it a magnet for international investors seeking lucrative opportunities.



Nautica, with its blend of modernity and maritime heritage, stands out as a testament to Dubai's commitment to innovation and architectural excellence. This project, backed by the renowned Select Group, is a clear indication of the direction in which Dubai's real estate market is headed – towards unparalleled luxury and sustainable growth.



Furthermore, the current economic climate and favorable government policies make this the ideal time to invest in Dubai's real estate. The introduction of long-term visas and incentives for foreign investors showcases the UAE government's vision to foster a sustainable and inclusive economic environment.



Nautica, being at the forefront of this vision, offers not just a home, but a lifestyle and an investment for the future. For those looking to capitalize on Dubai's booming real estate market, there's no better opportunity than Nautica – a maritime masterpiece in the heart of the city.



