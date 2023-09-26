Ukraine Receives Initial Shipment of US-Made Abrams Tanks, Bolstering Defenses

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Ukraine has officially taken delivery of the first installment of United States-produced M1 Abrams tanks, a commitment made by Washington during the winter months. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed this delivery in a statement on Monday, corroborating an earlier report by the New York Times. Through a post on the messaging platform Telegram, Zelensky expressed gratitude to Kiev's international allies for their steadfast support, while also highlighting that the formidable Abrams main battle tanks are now situated in Ukraine and are poised to fortify their military brigades.



The New York Times, drawing from insights provided by two United S defense officials, underscored that the tanks arrived in Ukraine "months ahead of initial estimates." This unexpected early delivery represents a noteworthy development in Ukraine's ongoing efforts to fortify its defenses. The deployment of the Abrams tanks is viewed as a potential asset for Ukraine in its ongoing counteroffensive against Russia, which has persisted for over three months but has encountered challenges in gaining significant territorial advancements.



This delivery marks a concrete step towards bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities and reflects the collaborative efforts between Ukraine and its international partners, particularly the United States. The introduction of the advanced Abrams tanks is anticipated to play a pivotal role in enhancing Ukraine's defensive capabilities, potentially influencing the dynamics of the ongoing conflict. The significance of this delivery extends beyond its immediate military impact, serving as a testament to the enduring solidarity between nations in the pursuit of shared security objectives.



MENAFN26092023000045015687ID1107144787