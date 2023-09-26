Polish premier blames filmmaker of supporting Putin

(MENAFN) According to Jaroslaw Kaczynski, deputy prime minister of Poland, during a news conference on Friday, Agnieszka Holland's most recent film was released to back a purported Russian scheme to swarm Poland with immigrants.



'The Green Border' ('Zielona granica'), which dramatizes the arrival of migrants from North Africa and the Middle East at the border between Poland and Belarus, was recently released. Kaczynski, who specifically summoned reporters to denounce the film, claimed Holland was acting in support of an alleged Russian and Belarusian conspiracy to overwhelm Poland with migrants.



The former prime minister condemned the movie, which it is unknown if he has watched, as "simply shameful, repulsive, and disgusting," accusing Holland of having "oikophobia," or hatred of one's own country. The Polish boundary guards, police and military “were portrayed shamefully,” he persisted.



In order to stop the migrant surge, which they contend was started by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in coordination with Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to destabilize Poland, border guards are putting their lives in danger, according to Kaczynski and other Polish authorities.

