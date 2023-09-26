TEDPIX falls by 17,300 points on Monday’s session

(MENAFN) TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell by 17,332 points (0.82 percent) to 2.101 million on Monday.



Tehran Stock Exchange is one of the four Iranian share trading platforms, and the most vital one. The additional three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), as well as Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, recognized as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



Chief of Iran’s Securitas and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi stated that utilizing the volumes of the nation’s private industry in the share market has been one of the major plans of the organization during the last year.



“In order to promote healthy transactions and induce mental peace in the capital market, supervisory programs of the SEO will be followed around 10 major axes,” Amir-Mehdi Sabaei stated.



According to Sabaei, the first step is to rank market infractions according to their seriousness and implement regulatory steps such issuing systemic notices and administrative warnings, limiting online access, filing violations, and reporting crimes to higher authorities.



The official stated that the second initiative aims to create an intelligent system for automatically issuing monitoring notifications to violators.

