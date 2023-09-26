Moveev Launches Groundbreaking Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) Savings Calculator Tool For Fleets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Somerville, MA, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoveEV ®, the AI-powered EV transition company that helps organizations convert fleet and employee-owned gas vehicles to electric and reimburse for charging at home with its flagship product, ReimburseEVTM, announced the launch of a groundbreaking Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Savings Calculator Tool. The simple tool was developed for fleet managers to shed light on a pervasive issue in the fleet industry: PHEV drivers failing to plug in their vehicles, resulting in increased costs and environmental impact. The tool is free to use online at .

PHEVs are hybrid vehicles that have both an EV battery and a combustion engine. They are programmed to use the electricity first and, when the battery is depleted (after about 30 miles of driving on average), switch to gas. When used properly and charged regularly, PHEVs offer reduced fuel cost and emissions savings. The downside of PHEVs is that when running on gas, these vehicles are heavier and less fuel-efficient than their internal combustion engine (ICE) equivalents, leading to greater fuel costs and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Many well-intentioned companies purchase PHEVs only to have their drivers run them on gas. Recognizing this issue and its severity, MoveEV has created a solution to help fleet managers visualize the cost implications and environmental consequences of PHEV misuse. The PHEV Savings Calculator Tool provides:



Customized Inputs: Fleet managers can input the number of fleet vehicles, local gas and electric prices (averages are provided but can be adjusted to specific use cases), and the average annual mileage.

Environmental Impact: The calculator shows how much additional CO2 (Scope 3 emissions) the company's drivers will emit over five years if they are not plugging the vehicles in. Comprehensive Cost Analysis: The tool calculates total missed savings opportunity when drivers fail to charge nightly along with the percent fuel expenditure the company can save by implementing a driver reimbursement program.

“There are more than 860,000 PHEVs on the roads in America today and many of them are owned or leased by companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint,” said MoveEV Co-Founder Kate Harrison.“Unfortunately, many fleet drivers take these vehicles home at night and don't plug them in because they are not getting reimbursed for their home electricity bill. The result is that the same vehicles the company spent more money on to 'be green' end up costing them more to operate and having a larger carbon footprint.”

“Hybrids are awesome, but they need to be used properly for companies to see the benefits. We hope fleet leaders will use this tool to shed light on the problem and prioritize charging at-home for their hybrid fleet vehicles,” added MoveEV's Founder and CEO David Lewis.“The fastest way to change driver behavior is with a home-first charging policy and a home charging reimbursement program that works for both PHEV and electric vehicle drivers.”

The PHEV Savings Calculator Tool is a valuable addition to MoveEV's suite of fleet management solutions, designed to make the transition to eco-friendly fleet operations smoother and more cost-efficient.

About MoveEV ®

MoveEV ® is an AI-powered EV transition company that helps organizations convert fleet and employee-owned gas vehicles to electric and reimburse for charging at home. The MoveEV ® platform includes three flagship products. ReimburseEVTM is enterprise software that accurately reimburses employees for the real costs of charging fleet vehicles at home with IRS-compliant receipts and no additional hardware needed. CommuteEVTM is an innovative green commuter benefits solution that encourages EV adoption and reduces the need for on-site charger installations. MoveEV also offers strategic advisory services to help optimize the transition of fleet and employee-owned vehicles to electric with AdviseEVTM.





