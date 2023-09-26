Global Automotive Fasteners Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Fasteners Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company's Automotive Fasteners Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The automotive fasteners market is projected to reach $37.42 billion by 2027 at a 6.2% CAGR, as per TBRC's Automotive Fasteners Global Market Report 2023.

The automotive fasteners market is driven by electric vehicle growth, with Asia-Pacific leading. Major players: Bulten AB, KAMAX, Sundram Fasteners, Stanley Black & Decker, and others.

Automotive Fasteners Market Segments

. By Product: Threaded, Non-Threaded

. By Material Type: Iron, Steel, Aluminum, Brass, Plastic, Other Material Types

. By Propulsion: IC (Internal Combustion) Engine Vehicles, Electric Vehicles

. By Application: Engine, Chassis, Transmission, Steering, Front/Rear Axle, Interior Trim, Other Applications

. By Geography: The global automotive fasteners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Automotive fasteners refer to hardware devices that help to hold vehicle parts together mechanically. These fasteners are used to clamp parts of the vehicle, prevent leakages, and improve the performance of vehicles. Fasteners can typically be permanent or non-permanent, but they are frequently employed to construct joints that are not permanent. This makes it possible to remove or disassemble the joints without harming the linked components.

Read More On The Automotive Fasteners Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Fasteners Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Fasteners Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company :

Automotive Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2023



Automotive Halogen Bulbs Global Market Report 2023



Automobiles And Heavy Equipment Global Market Report 2023



Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn