Saltwrap Announces Partnership With Mixed Martial Arts Legend Stipe Miocic

- Scott Hogan, SaltWrap Founder & CEOPALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- SaltWrap, the global leader in Therapeutic Sports NutritionTM, is proud to announce its partnership with MMA legend Stipe Miocic. In teaming with Miocic, SaltWrap is excited to boost public awareness of its core mission to help athletes – including some of the world's most elite professional mixed martial artists – come back stronger.Of the company's partnership with Miocic, SaltWrap Founder and CEO Scott Hogan said,“Stipe is the type of athlete who perfectly embodies everything SaltWrap stands for – he's tough, resilient, and humble despite being one of the greatest heavyweights ever to compete in MMA – on top of being a family man and real-life hero as his day job.”About SaltWrap : Founded in 2015 by Scott Hogan CPT, COES, SaltWrap brings together the most practical ideas in Therapeutic Sports NutritionTM, corrective exercise, and functional fitness. SaltWrap's award-winning products combine cutting-edge sports performance ingredients with clinically proven nutrients to support the body's natural healing mechanisms. This helps athletes at every level optimize performance, recovery, and longevity.About Stipe Miocic : A two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, Stipe Miocic holds the records for most consecutive title fight victories and knockouts in the history of the UFC Heavyweight division. Miocic will challenge Jon Jones for the UFC Heavyweight Championship in the main event of UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 11, 2023.SaltWrap###

