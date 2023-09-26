Long Table Debuts A New Look On National Pancake Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New branding and packaging design tell the Long Table love story

- Founder Samuel TaylorCHICAGO, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- On National Pancake Day, Long Table is unveiling a new design for its 100% heirloom grain pancake and waffle mix. True to its mission to put better pancakes on the table today for a healthier world tomorrow, the new packaging reflects the evolution of the growing food company and serves as a canvas to convey the values behind the brand.“It's not every day you pick up a food product that began as a love letter to an acrobat,” said Founder Samuel Taylor.“But that's Long Table – we have a love story about an acrobat, stories about farmers leaving the land better than they found it, stories about the unique flavors of heirloom grains, and stories about our bonkers invention, popcorn flour. We needed packaging that could speak to all of these. It's our joy to share these stories with our customers in the grocery aisle and on their tables.”The new packaging features whimsical hand-drawn illustrations in distinct colors to showcase each of Long Table's three wildly delicious varieties: popcorn, blue corn, and gluten-free. Elements and icons unique to the brand's story and values are woven into each illustration – consumers can find an acrobat on the new popcorn packaging and a farmer on a tractor paying homage to the founder on the new gluten-free packaging. The Long Table love story is now featured on the back of each bag.Long Table partnered with fellow Chicago business Seedhouse to bring its vision for the new packaging to life.Taylor founded Long Table in Chicago more than a decade ago as a farmer's market stand. In an effort to impress an acrobat with a meal that was nutrient-dense enough to power her performance, light enough to let her fly and delicious enough to invite her over, Taylor invented Long Table's best-selling popcorn flour pancakes, which are still the first and only retail product made with popcorn flour in the U.S. His effort wasn't for naught - today Taylor and the acrobat, Lindsay, are married. They served pancakes at their wedding.Long Table was formally established in 2015 and was featured on the 14th season of Shark Tank in 2022. For more information, visit LongTablePancakes.###About Long Table:On a mission to put better pancakes on the table today for a healthier world tomorrow, Long Table serves 100% heirloom grain pancake and waffle mixes that are wildly delicious and nutritious. The Long Table love story started in Chicago in 2015 with the company's best-selling popcorn flour mix, which founder Samuel invented to impress an acrobat. With ingredients sourced directly from regenerative farmers, Long Table mixes deliver a fluffy pancake high in fiber and protein – real food you can feel good sharing with the people you love. Dubbed the“best pancakes I've ever had” by every“Shark” on Season 14 of Shark Tank, Long Table Pancakes will make your day. (P.S. Samuel and the acrobat got married and served pancakes at their wedding). longtablepancakes@longtablepancakes

