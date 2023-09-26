Sysdyne Technologies To Feature Cloudbatchtm In Exhibition At Concreteworks 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) World's First Cloud-Native Ready-Mix Concrete Batch Control Highlighted at Annual Convention

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Sysdyne Technologies, the Leading Cloud-Native Software Platform for Ready-Mix Concrete Producers, will include a special feature of their innovative CloudBatchTM solution in exhibition at the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association's (NRMCA) ConcreteWorks annual convention. Digital transformation in heavy construction is rapidly accelerating and Sysdyne has been second-to-none with regards to delivering purpose-built products, in the cloud, while simplifying business processes and data flows across a concrete producer's operations via an interoperable technology platform. ConcreteWorks 2023 takes place in Nashville, Tennessee at the The Gaylord Opryland, from September 29th through October 3rd, with Sysdyne exhibiting in booth #201.“When Sysdyne introduced the world's first cloud-native batch control system, we set out to create a new standard of excellence for the ready-mix concrete industry,” said Jill Zhang, President and Chief Executive Officer at Sysdyne Technologies.“Our mission with CloudBatchTM was to unlock a tremendous amount of value and savings for concrete producers that's historically been nearly impossible to achieve with legacy on-premise systems. When batch and dispatch operate from a single database, and are designed to be interoperable from the start, the opportunities to improve performance and profitability greatly expand.”With the batch control software in the cloud, a producer can view across their entire operations from anywhere - in real time - using a web browser on a PC, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Other advantages include:.Remote Batching.Real-Time Inventory.Live Reports and Business Intelligence (BI).Observer Mode for Training and Support.Batch Replay for Every Load.Simplified and Predictive Maintenance.Single Cloud Database (Batch and Dispatch).OpenAPI.Offline ModeSysdyne CloudBatchTM utilizes an OpenAPI which allows for full data exchanges between systems (Sales, Dispatch, Batch, Delivery Management, AR/Invoicing, Reporting/BI) without the limitations that exist with traditional batch interfaces of on-premise systems.“A common question asked is what happens if my internet connection goes down, will I still able to batch concrete,” added Zhang.“And the answer is, absolutely! We built offline mode into the software so that our customers can keep their plants running until their disrupted internet connection is restored.”Cloud-native software for concrete batching is supported by a Programmable Automation Controller (PAC) designed for control tasks that require industrial computing power. CloudBatchTM takes full advantage of the PAC's ruggedness, processing power, programmability, and network connectivity.More information about Sysdyne CloudBatchTM is available here:About SysdyneSysdyne is the only fully interoperable cloud-native software platform purpose built for ready-mix concrete operations; from sales, to production, to delivery management, billing and analytics (BI). Sysdyne's innovative cloud batch, cloud dispatch, delivery tracking, paperless ticketing, and customer collaboration applications help concrete producers run more efficiently and profitably. Sysdyne is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with full product suite US based support servicing customers around the world.For More Information, Contact:

Ed Rusch

Sysdyne Technologies



