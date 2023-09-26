Drug Delivery Polymer Market To Surpass US$ 30 Bilion Driven By Rising Global Population And Chronic Diseases

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The drug delivery polymer market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.55% from US$18.290 billion in 2021 to US$30.444 billion by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the drug delivery polymer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.55% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$30.444 billion by 2028.Drug delivery polymers are specialized materials used in the field of pharmaceuticals and medicine to facilitate the controlled and targeted release of drugs or therapeutic agents within the human body. These polymers are designed to interact with drugs in such a way that they can enhance drug stability, solubility, and bioavailability, while also regulating the rate at which the drug is released.The drug delivery polymer market growth is being propelled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions which has propelled the demand for safe and effective drug delivery systems . According to the World Health Organization, Cancer is a leading cause of death globally accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in the year 2020. Tobacco use, alcohol consumption, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and exposure to air pollution are well-established risk factors for various non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cancer. Therefore, a push for user-friendly drug delivery systems like inhalers, injectors, and transdermal drug delivery systems , along with substantial investments in research and development, are fostering innovation and the introduction of new products into the market.The market is witnessing multiple innovations. For instance, in March 2023, Pune-based start-up Actorius Innovations was granted a US patent for its innovative technology that delivers pharmaceutical drugs to specific organs like the colon and rectum. The patent recognizes the company's development of capsule shells using natural polymers, enabling a delayed-release profile suitable for delivering drugs to these hard-to-reach organs. Similarly, in June 2021, Phosphorex, Inc. and Dolomite Microfluidics entered a partnership to advance drug and vaccine development, particularly in the realm of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). The collaboration involves installing Dolomite's Automated Nanoparticle (ANP) System in Phosphorex's laboratories in Hopkinton, MA. This integration will enable the rapid development of novel nanoparticle formulations, including liposomes, lipid nanoparticles, and polymeric nanoparticles, for various therapeutic applications, notably nucleic acids like mRNA for cancer treatmentAccess sample report or view details:The drug delivery polymer market, based on material type is segmented into six main categories namely PLGA (polylactic-co-glycolic acid), PGA (poly-l-glutamic acid), Polylactic acid (biodegradable), temperature-responsive polymer, organic polymer, others.The drug delivery polymer market, based on the drug delivery application is divided into four segments, which include diffusion-controlled, solvent-activated, biodegradable, or chemically controlled, externally triggered.The drug delivery polymer market, based on the end user, is divided into three segments, which include academic and research institutes, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies.North America is expected to dominate the drug delivery polymer market. The U.S. government actively supports advanced drug delivery systems through initiatives like the“21st Century Cures Ac”. Substantial investments in research and development activities focused on drug delivery systems are expected to drive further innovation in the field, leading to the introduction of new and improved products to the market. In April 2023, bioengineers at Rice University developed a novel technology“PULSED” (Particles Uniformly Liquified and Sealed to Encapsulate Drugs) for time-releasing drug delivery. This technology utilizes advanced 3D printing and soft lithography to create over 300 biodegradable microcylinders made from the polymer PLGA, which can be injected using standard hypodermic needlesAs part of the competitive intelligence section of the study, the major players operating in the drug delivery polymer market that have been covered and analyzed include Adhex Pharma, Chempilots a/s, Bezwada Biomedical, LLC., POLYVATION BV, Poly-Med, Inc., Henkel Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, ULTROXA® Polymers, IBM/PHBM, Serina Therapeutics, and The Lubrizol Corporation among others.The market analytics report segments the drug delivery polymer market as follows:.By Material TypeoPLGA (Polylactic-co-glycolic acid)oPGA (Poly-l-glutamic acid)oPolylactic acid (Biodegradable)oTemperature-responsive polymeroOrganic polymeroOthers.By Drug Delivery ApplicationoDiffusion-controlledoSolvent activatedoBiodegradable or chemically controlledoExternally triggered (pH, temperature, and others).By End UseroAcademic and Research InstitutesoHospitalsoPharmaceutical Companies.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.OthersExplore More Reports:.Drug Delivery Market:.Targeted Drug Delivery Market:.AI-Driven Drug Delivery Market:

