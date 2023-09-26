Motorcycle Protective Gears Market Boom In Near Future!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Motorcycle protective gear refers to the products which are designed to avoid fatal injuries while riding a bike. The gears protect the rider from any kind of casualties while riding by assuring safety, security, and better riding experience. Moreover, the gears also protect the riders from rain, snow, cold or wind. The gears also give better vision clarity, style, proof of identity, and others. The rising number of road accidents due to rash or inattentive motorcycle riding has generated the demand for motorcycle gear. Furthermore, the riders nowadays are opting for high visibility motorcycle gear to prevent accidents while riding at the night. Governments in all the leading countries across the world have passed a strict policy regarding road safety of riders making helmets compulsory for all the motorcycle riders and, combined with heavy fines for abiding the law. Such factors collectively drive the growth of motorcycle protective gear market .

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Due to COVID-19 pandemic the demand for motorcycle protective gears has fallen since, due to travel restriction people are staying at home so the demand for motorcycle protective gear has been disrupted across the globe. The vendors in motorcycle protective gear industry across the globe is being affected severely due to the restrictions on producers as well as the declared lockdowns which in turn is affecting the motorcycle protective gear manufacturers worldwide. As the governments all over the world have declared lockdowns over the past few months, the demand and supply cycle of motorcycle protective gear manufacturers has become vulnerable. Motorcycle protective gear is an evolving sector which is hampered due to an ongoing pandemic, because of which all type of production and sales across the affected countries have been shut down. Majority of motorcycle protective gear manufacturers are facing major issues such as closure of factories and unavailability of workforce due to the lockdowns which further affects the production of as well.

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in stringent government laws on road safety, rise in motorcycle sales, and rise in accidental deaths while riding a bike drives growth of the market.

However, rise in the price of raw materials along with manufacturing cost of protective gear and motorcycle protective gears being expensive cannot be afforded by lower income segment is expected to hamper growth of the market.

Moreover, motorcycle manufacturers offering complementary protective gears on bike purchase, improvement in product features, and growing passion of bike racing among the youth's act as an opportunity for market growth.

Improvement in product features

The advancement in smart technology and change in consumer preferences are increasing the demand for smart technology in motorcycle protective gears. This has compelled the manufacturers of protective gears to innovate and make new products as per customer demand. For instance, some of the features of smart technology in helmets are such as bluetooth, advanced noise control, ambient audio capable, audio multitasking, navigation, built-in speakers & microphone, and proper padding with ventilation. The helmets are also comfortable to wear, easily portable and customizable according to consumer need. Therefore, new technological factors are expected to drive the growth of motorcycle protective gear market.

Rise in stringent government laws on road safety

The rising number of road accidents specially for motorcycle across the globe has made the government to implement stringent laws on road safety to protect the riders in case of any accidents. For instance, in India the government has made it mandatory for both the riders on motorcycle to wear helmet for safety. In the year 2021, government passed a new rule that all the helmets must comply with Bureau of Indian Standards norms and weight of the helmet should not exceed 1.2 kg. Therefore, new government rules are expected to drive the growth of motorcycle protective gear market.

Key Market Players

Spidi Sport S.r.l., Zeus Motorcycle Gear, Fly Racing, Loncin Holdings Ltd., Spartan ProGear Co., Rev'IT Sport USA LLC, Alpinestars S.P.A, Akrapovic d.d., Fix Head Inc., Arai Helmet Inc.

Motorcycle Protective Gears Market Report Highlights

By Outlook

Protective Gear

Clothing

Footwear

By Type

Jackets

Helmets

Gloves

Knee Guards

Shoes

Others

By Material

Mesh

Leather

Plastic

Carbon Fibre

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By End User

On-Road Motorcycle Apparel

Off-Road Motorcycle Apparel

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)



