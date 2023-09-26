(MENAFN) Russia's consumer rights and human wellbeing agency has issued a warning regarding the potential health risks associated with radiation from cell phones. The agency emphasized that all cell phones, without exception, pose a threat to human health and advised that their usage should be approached with caution. This announcement comes in response to speculation that Russia may consider emulating France's recent move to potentially ban the iPhone 12.



A spokesperson for Rospotrebnadzor emphasized the broad-ranging dangers posed by radiation emitted from cell phones, particularly underscoring the vulnerability of children. The agency outlined essential safety measures for mobile phone usage, including limiting calls to no more than two minutes and ensuring a minimum break of at least 15 minutes between conversations. These guidelines are intended to mitigate potential risks associated with prolonged exposure to cell phone radiation.



In addition to these recommendations, the agency advised users to keep cell phones away from their bodies while sleeping, advocating for a safer distance to minimize potential exposure. Furthermore, it was suggested that individuals consider carrying their phones in bags rather than keeping them in close proximity to their bodies, such as in pockets.



This advisory from Russia's consumer rights and human wellbeing agency serves as a reminder of the ongoing concerns surrounding the potential health effects of cell phone radiation. It underscores the importance of adopting precautionary measures to mitigate any associated risks, particularly for vulnerable demographics such as children. The agency's guidance provides practical steps for individuals to safeguard their health while using mobile devices.



MENAFN26092023000045015687ID1107144734