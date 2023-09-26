Russia Issues Warrants for ICC Leadership, Including President Piotr Hofmanski

(MENAFN) In a notable development, the Russian Internal Affairs Ministry has taken the step of adding three prominent figures from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to its wanted list for criminal violations. Among those listed are ICC President Piotr Hofmanski, Deputy President Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza, and Judge Bertram Schmitt. While the ministry's database confirms their status as "wanted under an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation," the specific nature of their alleged violations has not been detailed.



This move comes in response to a series of events earlier this year, when the ICC issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova. The warrants were issued on the grounds of their alleged involvement in the "unlawful" deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia. Both individuals are accused of bearing both individual and command responsibility for these actions, as outlined by the ICC's founding treaty, the Rome Statute.



The decision to include ICC leadership on Russia's wanted list reflects a significant escalation in diplomatic tensions and legal disputes between the two parties. This move is likely to further strain relations between Russia and the ICC, potentially impacting international efforts for accountability and justice. As this situation continues to evolve, it raises important questions about the broader implications for international justice and the enforcement of legal norms on the global stage.



