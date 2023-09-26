Russian Lawmaker Warns Regarding Potential NATO Expansion into Asia

(MENAFN) A Russian lawmaker, General Viktor Sobolev, affiliated with the Communist Party, has raised concerns over the potential expansion of NATO into Asia. Sobolev posits that by the end of this decade, NATO may initiate a new phase of enlargement, considering new members from Asia.



This move, he suggests, is motivated by a desire to gain an advantage in geopolitical stand-offs with various regional powers that often hold differing perspectives on Washington's foreign policies.



Sobolev specifically points to the inclusion of Japan and South Korea in the medium term as a plausible scenario for NATO's expansion. He contends that there is a discernible shift in Western strategy towards the militarization of Asia. Furthermore, Sobolev believes that the United States is actively working towards bringing both Japan and South Korea into the military bloc. The underlying intention, he argues, is to exert pressure on Russia, China, and North Korea.



While Sobolev acknowledges that such an expansion is not likely to occur immediately within the next two to three years, he asserts that it remains a plausible development within a five-year timeframe. He emphasizes the gravity of this potential shift, urging political and military leaders to treat it with utmost seriousness. Sobolev's warning underscores the perceived real and tangible threat posed by a potential NATO expansion into the Asian region.



This statement by General Viktor Sobolev serves as a stark reminder of the evolving geopolitical dynamics and the potential implications of NATO's strategic decisions. It highlights the importance of strategic foresight and preparedness for political and military leaders in Russia, amidst growing concerns over potential shifts in global alliances and security arrangements.



