(MENAFN) According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Western public has been heavily influenced by what he referred to as "Russia-hating propaganda." He asserted that due to this prevailing sentiment, an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin would likely not be received with objectivity. Peskov went on to suggest that an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson could be a possibility, but emphasized the current climate of public opinion.



Speaking to reporters, Peskov revealed that the Kremlin regularly receives numerous interview requests from international media outlets, including American ones, seeking the participation of President Putin. He acknowledged the interest but expressed reservations about the readiness of the public to engage with Putin's perspective objectively, given the prevailing narrative of anti-Russian sentiment.



Peskov further articulated the belief that there will come a time when such an interview will be deemed necessary. He acknowledged the current challenge, noting that the public's perception may be influenced by the pervasive anti-Russian narrative. However, he remained optimistic that, in due course, a more balanced and open-minded approach to understanding Putin's analysis of global affairs and his vision for the future will emerge.



This statement from the Kremlin sheds light on their perception of the media landscape, particularly in the West, where they feel anti-Russian sentiment dominates the narrative. It also highlights their cautious approach to potential interviews with international media outlets, underlining the need for a more balanced and nuanced public discourse about Russian perspectives on global affairs.



