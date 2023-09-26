Belgium permits Russian investors to regain blocked assets

(MENAFN) Some Russian stockholders were able to restore funds frozen in the European Union which are related to the Ukrainian restrictions on Russia, a business newspaper mentioned in a report released on Monday, quoting the attorney association Delcredere.



The Belgian Treasury approved to unblock money at the biggest reservoir in the EU, Euroclear, putting a guide for giving this kind of license according to a mass application, the news outlet reported.



The appeal was registered by a massive amount of Russian management firms at the beginning of January 2023 representing a group of over 250 financers, such as individuals and entities. The name of the firm has not been declared.



The number of unlocked frozen assets reached a total of more than USD33 million, which contained foreign bonds and stocks, depositary receipts, as well as structured notes and cash, the co-chief of Delcredere's restrictions practice, Andrey Timchyuk, stated.



"Some of the clients have EU residence permits and accounts in European financial institutions. Permission from the Belgian Treasury was obtained to transfer all assets to accounts in a Cypriot broker. Further disposal of assets will depend on the will of the management company and its clients," he announced.

