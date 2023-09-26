Lear Capital Launches Money Faqs Shorts Series On Social Media To Discuss Precious Metals, U.S. Economy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Those seeking short bursts of insightful financial advice from nationally recognized experts can now find it on the YouTube and TikTok social media channels for

Lear Capital . The company is publishing proprietary content from well-known financial analysts, investment advisers and financial experts as part of its Money FAQs Shorts series.

The rotating panel of experts includes: Michael Pento, a U.S. money manager and author of The Coming Bond Market Collapse; John Rubino, a veteran financial analyst, investment advisor and author of the popular Substack newsletter "Survive and Thrive in the Coming Crisis"; Robert Kiyosaki, an entrepreneur and bestselling author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad; and Judge Andrew Napolitano, a news commentator, legal analyst and bestselling author of numerous books on public policy and U.S. history.

"We have gathered together these experts, each with their own area of focus. All of them provide great advice and insightful opinions that can help viewers put current events into context and understand how they impact the U.S. economy and their pocketbooks," said Kevin DeMerritt, founder and owner of Lear Capital. "Each of them has a way of breaking down complex topics involving economics, government policy, and business trends that makes them understandable to everyone."

People can access these interviews and other videos from the panel of experts on the Lear Capital YouTube channel and TikTok channel . The channels will be updated with new content twice weekly.

DeMerritt himself will also provide content. Lear Capital already has posted a recent conversation between DeMerritt and Judge Napolitano on a wide range of topics, including the potential that the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) will eventually create a new gold-backed currency to rival the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency. "I believe if this goes through it will be the biggest wealth transfer in the history of the nation," DeMerritt said. He also spoke about world events, including the war in Ukraine, and how they will impact the economy.

Lear Capital also recently released a new report on the matter, The Tipping Point , which explains how Americans can preserve their wealth in the face of a potentially devalued dollar by diversifying their portfolios with precious metals. Lear Capital is not a financial planner, retirement specialist, or investment professional.

About Lear Capital

Founded in 1997 by precious metals expert, analyst, and author of The Bulls, the Bears, and the Bust, Kevin DeMeritt, Lear Capital

offers investors the chance to diversify their portfolios with unique approaches to purchasing precious metals, including the Gold and Silver IRAs. Employing a team dedicated to providing investors with real-time information and pricing on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, Lear Capital is uniquely positioned to offer investors the convenience of online capabilities with the expertise and support of a brick-and-mortar institution. To date, the team has handled more than $3 billion

in trusted transactions.

