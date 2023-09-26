Air Malta Expands Relationship With Discover The World In France

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This agreement will see Discover the World take on sales representation responsibilities for Air Malta in this strategically important market for the airline and the destination.

Air Malta currently has 26 flights per week from Paris CDG, ORY,

Lyon LYS and Nice NCE. France is the 3rd largest market for the airline and sits at 4th place for inbound tourism to the Maltese Islands.



Aiden Walsh, Head of Airline Development at Discover the World commented. "We are delighted to expand our partnership with Air Malta to now include France.

This brings the number of markets we now represent Air Malta to nine online and over 30 offline countries. With a focus on people, innovation, transparency and results, we look to further build on our past work that has continually delivered recorded growth and revenue for Air Malta."

Head of France for Discover the World, Guillaume Arenas added "We are thrilled Air Malta has entrusted us with this important market, and we look forward to engaging with our trade partners. We can't wait to get started."

Alan Tune, Air Malta's Head of Revenue Management and Global Sales also commented "We have deepened our cooperation with Discover the World in order to grow revenue and bring further synergies across our key sales territories in which Discover is an important pillar. This latest addition is an important milestone for our strategic partnership, and we are thrilled to have them on board for France."

About Air Malta

Air Malta is the national flag carrier of the Maltese Islands. Since 1974 it has played a vital role in supporting the national economic, social and cultural development of the Islands by ensuring stable and regular passenger and cargo connectivity within Europe and beyond. Air Malta is key for Malta's connectivity, currently contributing to 26% of traffic and ensuring all-year round operations to more than 20 European cities and major airports.

For more information on Air Malta please visit .

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of its clients and trade industry partners every day. For more information about Discover the World please visit .

