REGISTER NOW: November 15, 2023 (In Person) AICA's New York City Fall Roundtable

Now in

its 5th year,

the Active Investment Company Alliance's Roundtable

conference addresses the latest trends, developments, and investment strategies from quality fund sponsors. It will be held on

Wednesday, November 15, 2023,

in Manhattan at the Downtown Association, a social organization dating back to 1859. The event will feature a full day of informative panels, great speakers, valuable networking and more.

The conference brings together institutional investors, RIAs, fund and asset managers, financial advisors, and financial media. The event offers a great opportunity to hear about the latest fund products and trends, to network and establish quality connections.

AICA is known for combining high quality, advisor-centric content, distinguished by its invite-to-speak presentations (not the typical pay-to-speak format) that enable meaningful discussions and interaction. In addition, AICA also sponsors the weekly NAVigator Podcast. AICA strives to facilitate and grow relationships for institutional investors, financial advisors, service providers and fund sponsors within the industry.

Hosted by second generation and 23-year industry specialist, John Cole Scott, President & CIO at CEF Advisors and Founder of CEFData. JCS also serves as AICA's Executive Chairman.

CEF Manager Track



Managing Credit Risk in the Current Environment

Tax Free, & Investment Grade Exposure: Managing for Recessionary Risk Equity Income Exposure for Dividend Confidence

Interval Fund Track



Attractive Funds for Access to Unique Strategies Explosive Growth in the Interval Fund Market

Industry Track



Current State of Activism in Closed-End Funds

Institutional Investor Perspective for Closed-End Funds

The Future of Listed & Non-Listed Closed-End Funds & Business Development Companies Regulators, Lenders & Independent Board Members Roundtable

