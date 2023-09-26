It's Been Proven: Naviga Unveils Highly Effective Road Map To Successful Recruiting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search, a leading recruitment firm, has revealed its "secret sauce" to achieve unparalleled success in talent acquisition and build high-performing teams. With a proven recruitment process centered around a strategic road map , Naviga has consistently delivered exceptional results as an industry leader in direct hire, RPO, and temp staffing solutions.

A robust recruitment process is paramount to securing top-tier talent. Naviga's unique approach guides every step of the recruiting journey and drives organizational growth. The process is highly interactive with hiring managers. Naviga begins each project with an in-depth collaboration to learn about a position and what type of candidate they are seeking. By focusing all efforts on sourcing and screening, Naviga is able to present clients with four top candidates against their open positions and achieve an impressively successful hire rate. One out of four is hired, repeatedly.

"Our recruiting process has continuously demonstrated its effectiveness, empowering our clients to secure top talent swiftly and efficiently," said Kathleen Steffey, CEO at Naviga. "The secret lies in our unwavering dedication to the client's requirements. Because of that dedication, we're able to present the cream of the crop, ensuring the selection of one exceptional candidate. Our commitment to excellence and precision in our recruitment process sets us apart from other firms," added

Steffey.

Yvonne Stackhouse, who serves as the Senior Manager of Talent Acquisition at DLA Piper, a renowned global law firm, has depended on Naviga for filling talent acquisition needs for several years. "I have to say Naviga has been one of the best vendors to work with over the course of my career. They are thoughtful, attentive, and a true business partner. I would highly recommend any organization to use their services," says Yvonne.

The success of Naviga's road map approach has not only led to consistent hiring triumphs but has also earned the firm accolades and trust from a diverse range of employers ranging from Start-up, Growth Phase, Small Business, Mid-Market, Enterprise, Private Equity, Venture Capital and Global Business Entry.

Annette Duques, Head of HR, Chemrez Technologies claims, "Chemrez is very pleased with our engagement with Naviga. The team is very proactive, facilitative and provided us with excellent candidates that led to job offers."

The success of Naviga can be traced to its skillful practice of attentive listening, placing clients at the center of attention, and truly grasping and effectively addressing the distinct requirements of its clients.

Michael Fletcher, Sales Manager with American Bank Equipment Finance affirms, "Naviga listened and heard what we were saying and looking for. You don't always find that with a recruiter; most recruiters aren't listening. Naviga took what we said to heart."

Organizations seeking to enhance their recruitment processes are urged to explore Naviga's approach. The approach has succeeded in being a game-changer in the world of talent acquisition.

For more information on Naviga's unique process and to engage their expert recruitment services, please visit .

SOURCE Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search