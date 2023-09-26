Betwinner: Online Sports Betting And Casino Games Provider Expands Sport Betting Options To Over 45 Sports

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betwinner , an online sports betting and casino games provider which operates with local licenses such as Curacao, Nigeria, and Kenya, is excited to announce it has expanded its current sports betting options to include over 45 sports, such as football, cricket, volleyball, hockey, basketball and tennis.



Players interested in placing bets on the new selection of sports can choose from a popular variety of bet types on the Betwinner App , such as accumulator, handicap and total. In addition to its sports expansion, Betwinner also offers betting on eSports, including Dota 2, LoL and Overwatch, as well as on non-standard events like politics, show business and dog racing.

Providing a mix of betting odds, Betwinner gives players the option to place their bets before the start of a sports match or during the game in live bets mode. For example, if players wish to place a bet on one of the variety of football leagues available on the website, which includes the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and the FIFA World Cup, a Betwinner Registration allows them to bet on football in pre-match, live mode or during the game.

A spokesperson for Betwinner said,“In the online era of betting, BetWinner does not lag behind competitors and has a modern, user-friendly website, as well as apps for different systems. Moreover, the company provides not only betting services but also many other types of entertainment. It is a full-fledged gaming platform with bets on almost all sports, slots, online casino games with dealers, and much more.”

With a Betwinner Login on the platform app, which in 2023 saw 10 million downloads, players can access a range of high-quality, engaging features, such as:



Huge variety of sports and competitions to bet on

Welcome bonuses for new players and bonuses for regular customers

Platform for casino game fans, which includes slot games from over 70 software providers and live casino options, such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat

Availability of all popular deposit and withdrawal methods

Quality 24/7 support

Additional opportunities like access to various lotteries, such as Powerball, MegaMillions and over 33 other options

Availability of live broadcasts of sporting events Fast and convenient Betwinner Casino website and mobile app

To find out more about Betwinner and the expansion of its current sports betting options to include over 45 sports, such as football, cricket, volleyball, hockey, basketball and tennis, please visit the website at .

