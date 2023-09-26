Lumens Announces Inaugural Event, The Lumens Design Experience

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Walnut Creek, CA, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York City will be the hub of the design world from October 3-5, 2023, as Lumens, the premier online design destination for consumers and trade professionals, presents the first Lumens Design Experience at NeueHouse Madison Square. This three-day exhibition will showcase nine top design brands in the furniture and lighting space, welcoming FLOS, Stickbulb, Buster + Punch, Vistosi, Michael Anastassiades, DESIGNHEURE, Moooi, Louis Poulsen and Audo Copenhagen, along with media partners Interior Design and The Grand Tourist.

These brands will present showcases with a special emphasis on bespoke, custom designs displayed in an experiential gallery, giving visitors the full sense of the creativity and innovation behind each piece. Throughout the exhibition, brands will host immersive talks about their displays, ticketed individually.

On October 3, the evening programming includes a series of intimate discussions with designers Colin King, Øivind Slaatto and Michael Anastassiades, hosted by Interior Design's Editor-in-Chief Cindy Allen. On October 4, The Grand Tourist's Dan Rubinstein will host a panel with emerging designers. The closing event on October 5 features a keynote address from Marcel Wanders on behalf of FLOS. All three events will be broadcast for global viewing. Finally, attendees are also invited to the official wrap party after the closing event, hosted by Moooi. This special programming is ticketed separately; the Cindy Allen event has already sold out.

“We're thrilled to present this showcase with some of the luminaries of the design world,” said Lumens Senior Director of Brand and Trade Marketing, Ann Petersen.“Bringing these brands and designers together for our A+D community, especially in a design capital like New York City, spotlights our passion for design and creativity, one of the core values Lumens cherishes.”

The event will host VIP Trade Partners from Lumens, up-and-coming designers and architects, editorial giants and thought leaders, who will have the chance to connect with the Lumens business development team for support and collaboration across their upcoming projects. Attendance has already exceeded projections for this event, with attendees travelling from all over North America to be present.

Special programming coverage will be broadcast on The Edit, YouTube and Instagram LIVE , with behind-the-scenes coverage and additional live interviews on Instagram throughout the three-day event. Follow Lumens on Instagram to be notified in advance of these broadcasts.

The Lumens Design Experience is positioned to be the premier, must-attend event for the design industry. Join us in October 2023 to experience the best of the best in design.

Lumens is North America's premier destination for modern lighting, furniture and décor, serving trade and contract professionals as well as consumers. We travel the world to source from 420+ global design brands, curating a product assortment that features iconic designs as well as the latest in contemporary interior décor, including exclusive pieces that can't be found anywhere else. Lumens' vision to inspire and connect the world with good design has driven the company to be a leader in innovation, delivering a best-in-class customer experience through our website, brand partnerships, editorial content, and team of design experts and ALA-certified product specialists. Founded in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2001 and incorporating the heritage of YLighting, Lumens is part of international group Design Holding. .

Design Holding is a leading global high-end design group operating a number of legacy brands in the world of luxury furnishings and lighting, with a European cultural heritage. Driven by a purpose of“We design for a beautiful life,” the Group designs for the planet, people and culture.

