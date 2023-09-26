Atom Power And L.A. LIVE Partner To Expand Access To EV Charging For Guests

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atom Power , the pioneer in solid-state breaker electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has partnered with L.A. LIVE , the downtown Los Angeles sports and entertainment district, to install 48 Atom EV charging ports on L.A. LIVE's campus. Through this partnership, L.A. LIVE will more than triple the number of EV chargers currently available on-site, significantly expanding access for visitors.



Entertainment venues across the country - from stadiums to amusement parks - are starting to introduce EV charging solutions, but they're often limited to only a handful of chargers per site. While this is a promising start, it's not nearly enough to support the capacity at these venues or the growing demand for EVs. With this installation, Atom Power and L.A. LIVE are setting a new standard for the entertainment industry - one that ensures reliable charging for all guests and supports the global energy transition.

“One of the biggest hurdles to widespread EV adoption is the lack of access to reliable public charging. Drivers want assurance that they'll be able to charge their vehicles wherever they go. Right now, that need isn't being met,” said Ryan Kennedy, co-founder and CEO of Atom Power.“Installing Atom EV chargers at L.A. LIVE allows us to go beyond just addressing the demand for EV charging. We're elevating the entire destination experience, starting the moment guests pull into L.A. LIVE's parking garage.”

L.A. LIVE selected Atom Power as its preferred charging partner because of the company's unmatched reliability and advanced energy management capabilities. Atom Power's EV charging solution leverages solid-state digital circuit breaker technology to charge vehicles from a centralized panel, enabling built-in notification control and expedited response times, on-premise and cloud-based asset and power management, and comprehensive cybersecurity.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Atom Power to provide new and additional EV chargers throughout L.A. LIVE,” said Jim Madsen, Senior Vice President, Operations at L.A. LIVE.“Our guests and fans have been asking for us to increase our EV charging stations and we took our time to research and find the best partner for our needs. We look forward to working with Atom Power and providing an easy and efficient EV charging solution for our guests in our Olympic West and Olympic East Parking Garages.”

Atom Power completed the project in August 2023 with the installation of 24 dual-port Atom EV chargers across L.A. LIVE's two parking garages.

Atom Power, Inc.

Atom Power created networked energy, the new standard for an electrified world. Utilizing their programmable and software-defined Atom SwitchTM to provide both circuit protection and electric vehicle charging for the Atom EVTM Level 2 charging solution, Atom Power has centralized charging at the panel level, creating an EV charging system that is more reliable, scalable, and secure. Atom Power is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

About L.A. LIVE

L.A. LIVE is a vibrant 4 million square foot entertainment complex located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. It is a place that truly captures the essence of the city's lively and dynamic atmosphere. L.A. LIVE offers a wide array of entertainment options, including world-class music venues, sports arena, restaurants, and hotels. It is located adjacent to CryptoArena and the Los Angeles Convention Center featuring The Novo, a 2,300 capacity live music venue, Peacock Theater, a 7,100-seat live theatre, a 54-story, 1001-room convention "headquarters" destination (featuring The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles and JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE hotels and 224 luxury condominiums – The Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. LIVE – all in a single tower), the 14-screen Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE theatre, broadcast facilities for ESPN along with entertainment, residential, restaurant and office space.

Developed by Los Angeles-based AEG, L.A. LIVE, considered to be the nation's most active 'live content and event campus,' also features 260,480 square feet of conference center and ballroom facilities, a 100,000 square feet special events deck, the famous Lucky Strike Lanes and Lounge, the Conga Room, a one-of-a-kind GRAMMY Museum, saluting the history of music and the genre's best known awards show all centered around Peacock Place, a 40,000 square feet outdoor event space. L.A. LIVE showcases more events, award shows, sporting competitions, concerts and hospitality options than any other destination in the world.

If you are looking for a bite to eat, L.A. LIVE has an impressive selection of restaurants and bars offering diverse cuisines and atmospheres. From upscale dining options to casual eateries, you'll find something to suit your taste buds. To top it off, L.A. LIVE also offers luxury hotels for those looking to stay in the heart of the action. Whether you're visiting for a concert, a sporting event, or simply to explore the city, L.A. LIVE has everything you need to have a memorable experience. Visit L.A. LIVE today at

