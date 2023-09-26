Dropit Provides Omnichannel Capabilities To Retailers At Simon® Properties

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dropit , a retail technology company that layers AI into existing fulfillment systems for a smarter retail ecosystem, today announced it will deliver omnichannel capabilities to Simon's retail destinations that enable improved sourcing, delivery, and returns for their tenants. Dropit's technology is powered by an AI decision engine that integrates seamlessly with retailers' existing inventory, warehouse and order management systems to consolidate information and make smarter decisions using real-time data and a single view of inventory.

"Simon's commitment to shaping the future of retail aligns perfectly with our pursuit of technological innovation," stated Karin Cabili, CEO and founder of Dropit. "Through our suite of omnichannel solutions, we're helping Simon enhance property value, optimize supply chains, and enrich tenant experiences by making more informed and intelligent decisions in fulfillment and returns processes."

Retailers at Simon Properties Win With Dropit's suite of omnichannel capabilities

Under the relationship between Dropit and Simon, retailers can leverage Dropit's full suite of solutions including:



Store fulfillment: Connect diverse sales channels seamlessly to make informed sourcing decisions, converting stores into efficient last-mile distribution centers to balance inventory, extend network reach, and shorten delivery times.

Reverse logistics: Make return management simple by intelligently routing returns to optimal locations, saving time, money and excess waste.

Inventory visibility: Unify data across channels in real time to establish a consolidated inventory view to inform smarter decisions, minimize errors, and prevent stock-related issues.

Scan, pay and go: Provide customers with the convenience of scanning in-store items via their mobile phones to create a virtual cart and complete the checkout process online, ultimately increasing conversions. Business delivery to customers: Uplevel convenience with consolidated product delivery to a designated pick-up point, hotel, or residence, creating a bag-free shopping experience for customers.



About Dropit

Dropit is a pioneering technology company revolutionizing the retail landscape with AI-powered optimizations for fulfillment, inventory and more. Originating on London's High Street, Dropit empowers top brands with enhanced omnichannel capabilities. The company's retail technology platform seamlessly integrates with any tech stack, optimizing operations and service quality. Committed to sustainability, Dropit's AI-driven solutions help retailers right-size inventory and reduce environmental impact to create a smarter, greener retail ecosystem. For more information about Dropit and its transformative AI-driven solutions for retail, visit .



About Simon

Simon ® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

