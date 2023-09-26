Date Of Virtual 2023 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders Announced By Reading International

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) announced today that Reading will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the“2023 Annual Meeting”) virtually through a web-based platform, commencing at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on December 7, 2023.



Registered stockholders and duly appointed proxyholders, as of the close of business on October 18, 2023 (the record date for the 2023 Annual Meeting), are entitled to attend the virtual 2023 Annual Meeting. Class B stockholders will be able to communicate, participate in, listen and vote from any location with appropriate internet connectivity. Details of how to register for and access the virtual 2023 Annual Meeting will be provided in the Company's 2023 Definitive Proxy Statement.

The Company currently intends to commence electronic mailing of the notice of the 2023 Annual Meeting and definitive Proxy Statement on or about the close of business on October 27, 2023 to stockholders of record on October 18, 2023. In addition, once filed the definitive Proxy Statement will be available for viewing on the Company website, . Whether or not Class B stockholders plan to participate in the virtual-only 2023 Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods that will be described in the proxy materials for the 2023 Annual Meeting.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaged in the development, ownership and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, and the State Cinema in Tasmania; live theatres operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: .

