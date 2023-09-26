Renasant Announces Transfer Of Listing Of Common Stock To The New York Stock Exchange

“We're excited to list our common stock on the prestigious New York Stock Exchange,” said Renasant CEO, Mitch Waycaster.“In joining the world's largest stock exchange, we believe NYSE will provide greater visibility for our company and shareholders. We look forward to celebrating this occasion and milestone for Renasant by ringing The Closing Bell® on our first day of trading on the NYSE.”

“For over 100 years, Renasant Bank has been a leader in financial innovation, and we're thrilled to welcome them to the New York Stock Exchange,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chair, NYSE Group.“As an NYSE-listed company, the bank joins 2,400 other icons, disruptors and peers to leverage not only the value of membership in the NYSE community but the visibility and industry-leading market quality our exchange uniquely provides.”

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION :

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 119-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $17.2 billion and operates 195 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

