(MENAFN) Recent reports suggest that Russia has enhanced its 'Lancet' kamikaze drones, enabling them to target locations over 80 kilometers away. A source with close ties to the manufacturer disclosed this upgrade, which has been substantiated by video footage shared just last week.



The video, taken from a camera mounted on the nose of a Lancet drone, chillingly captures the moment a Ukrainian MiG-29 was devastatingly struck while stationed at an airbase.



The footage, which has been circulating online since last Tuesday, unveils the drone's descent towards a military airfield near Krivoy Rog from a considerable altitude. With precision, the drone homes in on a Soviet-era MiG-29, steadily closing the gap until the camera feed abruptly terminates upon delivery of its explosive payload, placed directly behind the cockpit of the aircraft.



A second drone, positioned nearby, captured the moment of impact. The jet is seen engulfed in billows of smoke and engulfed in flames, leaving uncertainty regarding the extent of damage and whether any possibility for repair remains in the aftermath of the detonation. The incident highlights the formidable capabilities of these upgraded kamikaze drones, showcasing their effectiveness in long-range strikes against high-value military targets.



This development raises serious concerns about the evolving landscape of warfare, with increasingly sophisticated drone technology expanding the range and precision of attacks. The successful strike on the Ukrainian jet underscores the need for continued vigilance and strategic preparedness in the face of advancing military technologies, as nations worldwide grapple with the implications of these developments on global security.



