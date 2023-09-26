Vytio Leads The Way As The First Integration Partner For Samsung HBU8000 Hospitality Television

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vytio Logo

- Richard Chen, President & COOWHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Vytio, a leading provider of cutting-edge hospitality technology solutions, proudly announces its pioneering collaboration with Samsung Electronics, integrating seamlessly with the latest HBU8000 and HQ60B Hospitality Televisions that use Samsung's new Tizen Enterprise Platform (TEP) solution. This landmark integration signifies a major leap forward in enhancing the guest experience across the hospitality industry.The Samsung HBU8000 (4K UHD) and HQ60B (4K QLED) Hospitality Televisions are renowned for their exceptional picture quality, sleek design and advanced features tailored to meet the unique needs of the hospitality sector. By partnering with Vytio, a trailblazer in hospitality technology, Samsung's TEP-based Hospitality Televisions will now provide users with access to a comprehensive suite of services that will elevate their guests' stay to unprecedented levels of comfort and satisfaction.Key benefits of the Vytio and Samsung TEP integration include:1. Enhanced Guest Engagement: Vytio's cutting-edge technology empowers hotels and resorts to provide an immersive and interactive guest experience. The integration ensures that guests can seamlessly access hotel services, local information and entertainment options directly through the Samsung HBU8000 Hospitality Television.2. Personalized Content: Vytio's platform enables hotels to offer personalized content recommendations to guests based on their preferences and previous interactions. This feature ensures that properties present guests with tailored entertainment and information choices during their stay.3. Seamless Connectivity: Vytio's technology seamlessly connects guests' personal devices to the Samsung HBU8000 Hospitality Television, enabling them to mirror their screens, stream content and stay connected during their stay.Vytio's President & COO, Richard Chen, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to be the first integration partner for the Samsung HBU8000 and HQ60B Hospitality Televisions. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences through innovative technology solutions. By combining Samsung's top-tier television technology with Vytio's guest-centric platform, we are setting new benchmarks for guest engagement, comfort and satisfaction.""Our new display models elevate the guest experience, and we're extremely grateful to Vytio for making them a success," said Richard Leonarz, Director of Product Management, Hospitality Television at Samsung Electronics America. "The models are built on the Tizen Enterprise Platform, which means hospitality partners can easily deploy the displays and begin taking advantage of the increased functionality."With the Vytio and Samsung HBU8000 integration, hotels and resorts can look forward to offering their guests an exceptional stay that combines the finest in television technology with unparalleled guest engagement and comfort.For media inquiries, please contact:Jake Vattimo(914) 345-5980 x 143About Vytio:Vytio is a leading provider of hospitality technology solutions, offering state-of-the-art platforms that enhance the guest experience and streamline hotel operations. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Vytio continues to redefine the hospitality landscape by delivering cutting-edge technology that sets new industry standards.For media inquiries, please contact:Katie PesekorAbout Samsung Electronics America, Inc.Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

Jake Vattimo

Vytio

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn