Philly Rapper Johnny Walker Collaborates With The Philadelphia Girls Choir In New Single“Protect Me”

Rapper Johnny Walker Launches His Single "Protect Me" This Fall.

New Creative Direction For The Artist

- Johnny WalkerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Prolific and gifted Philadelphia Rapper/Executive Producer, Johnny Walker is set to drop a groundbreaking fall single, "Protect Me," featuring the enchanting voices of The Philadelphia Girls Choir , on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. This eagerly anticipated release promises to captivate streamers with its unique blend of hip-hop and vocal elements. The single is available on Spotify and all streaming platforms."Protect Me" is a testament to Johnny Walker's versatility and commitment to pushing his music's social boundaries.Known for his clever yet powerful storytelling and poignant lyrics, Walker's collaboration with The Philadelphia Girls Choir adds a socially conscious, sing-along, twist to the track; as well as an ethereal dimension to his signature style. The result is a song that seamlessly fuses a smokin' urban flow with angel-like harmonies, creating a message in the music that represents Johnny's growth as an artist.“Protect Me,” the track's construct has shone a significant shift and new direction where Johnny Walker takes his audience. He's allowing us into the depths of his innermost thoughts of freedom, justice, equality, and liberty...The Philadelphia Girls Choir, renowned for their angelic voices and remarkable talent, brings a touch of magic to "Protect Me." Their harmonious contributions elevate the track to new heights, creating an emotional depth that will resonate with Johnny Walker's loyal fanbase, on a profound level. "Collaborating with The Philadelphia Girls Choir was an incredible experience for me," says Johnny. "Their voices added a layer of beauty and passion to“Protect Me” which I had in mind when writing the lyrics. This song is deeply personal to me, and I can't wait to share it with the world." Fans of Johnny Walker and The Philadelphia Girls Choir can look forward to an immersive musical journey that transcends genres and pushes the boundaries of the artist's creativity. Johnny has some additional star power on his forthcoming musical project. Sought-after super-producer Redjon from Portugal (known for his melodic productions with TI, DaBaby, NBA YoungBoy, Kodak Black, Toosii, Lil Tjay, Lil Mosey, Hotboii, Rylo Rodriguez, and Shordie Shordie) co-produced Walker's LP“Godfather 4 The New Generation: Stop Hating.” The album is scheduled to be released in late fall.To stay updated on Johnny Walker's latest releases and upcoming projects join him on social media and visit his official website HRRECORDSLLC.COM.#johnnywalker, #protectme, #ThePhiladelphiaGirlsChoir, #Godfather4thGeneration, #StopHating, #new, #music, #newmusic, #RedjonFor Media Inquiries, Interviews, or Professional BookingsMedia Contact:H&R Records, LLC.Instagram: @walker4294About Johnny Walker:Johnny Walker, the driving force behind H&R Records LLC, is not only an accomplished artist but also an astute entrepreneur. He is a proud member of M.A.P. (Music Artists and Producers), a collaborative team of talented individuals passionate about creating exceptional music. Moreover, Walker is the visionary founder of Off The Blicky Clothing Brand, aligning with M.A.P.'s mission to deliver inspiring content to the world. Collaborating with esteemed producers including Duane Darock, Numbas the First Wonder, K.E. On The Track, DJ Flippp, Redjon, and Robyn Banx, Johnny Walker has consistently pushed creative boundaries to craft remarkable tracks such as“Plant Based.” These collaborations ensure a seamless fusion of creativity and musical excellence in Walker's repertoire.About The Philadelphia Girls Choir:The Philadelphia Girls Choir is a world-renowned choral ensemble comprising talented young singers who have captivated audiences with their angelic voices and exceptional musical abilities. Their performances have garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated following worldwide.

