GR8 People Announces New Generative AI Capabilities Driving Higher Productivity And Smarter Experiences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- GR8 People , the leading talent acquisition platform to source, attract, engage and hire every workforce type in one seamless experience, announced today its new generative AI capabilities for The Everyone PlatformTM to help drive higher productivity and smarter experiences. The new solutions-GR8 AI Desktop Concierge and GR8 AI Content Generator-expand the platform's functionality with built-in capabilities that apply the power of generative AI to their enterprise platform.



“AI breakthroughs hold the promise of reshaping the landscape of efficiency and creativity within software utilization. Our enthusiasm knows no bounds as we unveil these cutting-edge capabilities”, said Jayne Kettles, Chief Product Officer GR8 People.“Our unwavering mission is to empower recruiters to explore ways to enhance the user-friendliness of our software, and we extend an open invitation to our valued customers to embark on this journey alongside us."



GR8 AI Desktop Concierge:

This resourceful companion integrates into the user's daily workflow and enhances efficiency and effectiveness. The AI Concierge leverages data displayed on the user's dashboard to offer real-time insights, provide guidance in identifying priorities, understand key trends, and suggest actionable measures-empowering users to make informed decisions.



Key Features:

. Technology Blended with Intuition: An AI companion that anticipates the user's needs, like sending an umbrella before the rain.

. Real-time Guidance: Gain insight and recommendations based on the content displayed on the dashboard.

. Task Prioritization: Organizes and prioritizes tasks for maximum efficiency.

. Trend Identification: Understands and highlights important trends to drive progress.

. Action Item Suggestions: Receive actionable recommendations to streamline decision-making

. Seamless Workflow Integration: The assistant integrates into existing workflow, boosting productivity.



GR8 AI Content Generator:

Designed to assist recruiters in crafting engaging and relevant content, this tool simplifies content creation, with the goal of ensuring that messaging genuinely resonates with a broad spectrum of talent.



Key Features:

. Marketing Guru Mimicry: Generate impactful and engaging content that reads like it has been expertly crafted by a seasoned marketing guru.

. Language and Tone Control: Tailor the language and tone of messaging to align with the employer brand and culture, and the AI can adjust its writing style to match.

. Job Ads: Create job ads using job description and qualification inputs, ensuring that job postings are informative, concise, and appealing to potential candidates.

. Efficiency and Speed: Save time and resources by quickly generating high-quality content, giving recruiting teams time to focus on what they do best – engaging with talent.

. Human oversight: All content remains readily editable and subject to human approval.



Additional Information:

Jayne Kettles, GR8 People's Chief Product Officer will share additional insights on Generative AI and platform capabilities at HR Tech in Las Vegas October 10th – 13th.



Availability:

GR8 AI Desktop Concierge and GR8 AI Content Generator are expected to be released to a limited set of customers in 2024.

Alex Adams

GR8 People



