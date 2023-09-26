Eric C. Williams PLLC Champions Small Businesses With Expert Intellectual Property Guidance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eric C. Williams is helping small businesses and entrepreneurs better understand the trademark and IP process.

Eric C. Williams' expertise has been featured on NPR, PBS and other high-level media sources.

With roots in Detroit, Eric C. Williams is dedicated to sharing his expertise and advocacy on a global stage.

Eric previously served as the director of both the Wayne Law Business and Community Law Clinic and Patent Procurement Clinic, as well as the Director of the Wayne Law Program for Entrepreneurship and Business Law.

Beyond his legal endeavors, Eric's impact extends to thought leadership as a compelling keynote speaker.

Eric C. Williams PLLC is a law firm specializing in business and Intellectual Property (IP) solutions for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

- Eric C. Williams

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, September 26, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In the heart of a city renowned for innovation and entrepreneurship, Eric C. Williams PLLC emerges as a leading advocate for entrepreneurs and small businesses, offering unparalleled expertise in Intellectual Property (IP) and business law.

At the helm of this boutique law firm is Eric C. Williams, its Founder and Managing Partner. With a passion for community advocacy, Williams has dedicated his practice to guiding entrepreneurs, small businesses, and non-profit entities through the often-turbulent waters of IP. His mission? To transform challenges into opportunities for growth and innovation.

"Branding, trademarks, and intellectual property in general are intricate domains that often catch small businesses off guard," Williams remarks. "Many entrepreneurs embark on their journeys without a clear roadmap for safeguarding their most valuable assets. Our goal is to illuminate this path, ensuring that businesses not only survive but thrive in today's competitive marketplace."

One of the standout services offered by Eric C. Williams PLLC is the IP Audit. Far from a cursory overview, this audit is a deep dive into a company's intellectual assets and potential liabilities. It offers a comprehensive review that seeks to understand not just what a company owns in terms of IP, but also how these assets interact with the broader landscape of rights, responsibilities, and potential risks including those raised by artificial intelligence as both a potential creator and infringer of intellectual property.

An IP audit addresses several critical questions:

External IP Dependencies: Does the business rely on IP owned by third parties? If so, are there appropriate licenses or rights in place?

Internal IP Creation: Are there clear ownership rights for IP created by employees or contractors?

IP Monetization: Are third parties using the business's IP, and if so, is the business being compensated fairly?

Future-Proofing IP: How will technological advancements, especially in areas like AI, impact the company's IP assets?

By addressing these questions, Eric C. Williams PLLC provides businesses with a strategic roadmap, enabling them to both protect their IP assets and leverage them for growth.

The firm's suite of services is extensive, and tailored to meet the diverse needs of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, and offers:

Intellectual Property Management: Helping businesses manage their IP portfolio and develop tailored IP strategies.

Trademark Services: From registration to renewal, ensuring that brands are protected.

Copyright Services: Safeguarding original works from unauthorized use.

Trade Secrets and Licensing: Protecting proprietary information and setting up licensing agreements.

Business Contracts: Crafting and reviewing agreements, from operating agreements to sales contracts.

MBE Certification: Assisting businesses with the certification process, ensuring they meet all requirements.

For Eric, practicing law is not just about offering services – it's about making a tangible difference. "For me, law is more than a profession; it's a calling," he says. "I'm not just here to solve legal challenges. I'm here to help businesses overcome obstacles, grow, and truly succeed."

His dedication to small businesses and economic equity is unmistakable. As the driving force behind the Economic Equity Practice at the Detroit Justice Center, Eric is at the forefront of efforts to bridge economic disparities and champion a brighter, more equitable future for all.

Beyond his legal expertise, Eric is also a captivating keynote speaker and thought leader. He delves into a range of topics, from the ethical challenges posed by surveillance technology to the intricacies of IP for budding businesses. His insights are shaping discussions that will be evident in the future of the global business landscape.

In an era marked by rapid change and technological advancement, Eric C. Williams PLLC stands as a beacon of hope, guidance, and expertise for entrepreneurs. The firm's unwavering commitment to ethical standards, economic growth, and community advocacy is shaping a brighter future for entrepreneurs – one where businesses can reach their full potential, grow, and thrive.

About Eric C. Williams:

Eric's journey in law is both inspiring and impressive. He has held pivotal roles at esteemed institutions like Wayne State University Law School's Business and Community Law Clinic and has practiced at prestigious New York firms such as Nixon Peabody, LLP, and Winston & Strawn, LLP. A past BMe fellow and board member of the Detroit Cultivator Community Land Trust, Eric's grassroots presence is a testament to his dedication to Detroit's growth. He earned his J.D. from Columbia Law School, an M.Phil. from Cambridge University and a B.A. from the University of Michigan.

"Driving change is our compass, and advocacy fuels our progress," Williams proclaims. His work extends beyond the courtroom and into the realm of technology and ethics . He has been instrumental in shaping policies like the Community Input over Government Surveillance Ordinance in the 2019 Detroit City Code, a testament to his commitment to safeguarding citizens' rights.

For media inquiries, please contact:

PR TEAM Email:

Website:

LinkedIn: Eric C. Williams -

Eric C. Williams

Eric C. Williams PLLC



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Community Land Trusts