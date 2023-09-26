Surge in American Belief in Climate Change Gets Linked to Experience of Extreme Weather

(MENAFN) A recent poll conducted by the Associated Press and NORC has revealed a significant shift in American perceptions regarding climate change. The survey indicates that nearly two-thirds of respondents, who reported experiencing "extreme weather" events, now attribute these occurrences to manmade climate change. This marks a notable ten-point increase in this belief since a similar poll was conducted in April.



In April, when respondents were asked about the causes of extreme weather events they had encountered in recent years, only 54 percent pointed to anthropogenic climate change. However, in the September survey conducted by AP, this figure surged to 64 percent. This discernible change in perspective appears to be closely tied to the experiences of individuals grappling with severe weather conditions.



The intervening summer months, spanning from June to August, played a pivotal role in this perceptual shift. This period witnessed record-breaking temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere, a fact substantiated by data from the World Meteorological Organization. The scorching heatwaves and unprecedented weather patterns experienced during these months likely served as a stark and tangible reminder of the profound impact of climate change.



The poll results underscore the powerful influence of personal experiences in shaping attitudes towards climate change. As individuals directly confront the tangible effects of extreme weather, they are increasingly inclined to acknowledge the role of human activities in driving these events. This evolving perspective reflects a growing awareness of the urgent need for concerted action to mitigate the impacts of climate change and underscores the importance of public engagement in addressing this global challenge.



