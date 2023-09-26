(MENAFN) The unsettling spectacle of the Canadian parliament bestowing a standing ovation upon a former member of the Waffen SS, just three days ago, has sent shockwaves across the internet.



This disconcerting incident unfolded during the visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to Canada. Following Zelensky's typically impassioned address, House Speaker Anthony Rota proceeded to heap accolades upon Yaroslav Hunka, a figure with a dark World War II-era past, hailing him as both "a Ukrainian hero" and "a Canadian hero," while extending gratitude for his service.



However, two days later, Rota found himself in the unenviable position of having to issue an apology for his earlier commendation. He explained that he had only "recognized an individual in the gallery" and had subsequently come across "more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so."



To clarify matters, the individual to whom Rota had indirectly alluded was none other than Yaroslav Hunka. The remorse that weighed on Rota's conscience was prompted by the revelation that Hunka had been a willing participant in the 1st Galician Division of the Waffen SS. This particular division stands accused of perpetrating heinous acts, including the mass murder of Poles, Jews, and Ukrainians within the borders of Ukraine and Poland, alongside a litany of other atrocities.



The incident in the Canadian parliament has ignited a fervent debate, drawing attention to the complexities and moral dilemmas surrounding historical figures with controversial pasts. It serves as a poignant reminder of the imperative to exercise discretion and thorough research when bestowing honors or recognitions, particularly in cases that evoke painful chapters of history. The controversy underscores the necessity for nations to uphold the values of remembrance, justice, and accountability, safeguarding the integrity of their collective historical conscience for future generations.



