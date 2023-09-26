Vertiv Expands Operations in Norway to Support Green Mountain’s Growth in Northern Europe

(MENAFN- BEYOND Marketing & Communications) Dubai, UAE [September 26, 2023]: Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, announces the establishment of a new legal entity in Norway, further strengthening its partnership with colocation provider Green Mountain and supporting its rapid growth in Northern Europe. This strategic move is a testament to Vertiv's commitment to delivering sustainable and scalable infrastructure to meet the increasing demands of customers and end users.

As part of its expansion plans, Green Mountain has embarked on the ambitious OSL2-Hamar project which involves the construction of a cutting-edge data centre in Hamar, Norway. Recognised as being one of the greenest providers in the industry, the OSL2-Hamar site will be powered by 90 MW of renewable hydropower energy, with the potential to scale up to 150 MW to accommodate future growth, and will be enabled to provide balancing services to support the grid. The facility is scheduled to deploy its first 30 MW building in November 2023.

“The OSL2-Hamar project is a monumental challenge that requires collective efforts and strong partnerships, thus we extend our sincere appreciation to Vertiv for its exceptional support,” said Green Mountain’s CEO Svein Atle Hagaseth. “Vertiv’s unwavering commitment and expertise has been instrumental in driving the success of this initiative and we value their partnership in shaping the future of environmentally friendly data centres.”

"As we expand our operations in Norway and support Green Mountain's remarkable growth in Northern Europe, Vertiv is proud to play a pivotal role in providing efficient and scalable infrastructure solutions and services," said Karsten Winther, president of Vertiv for EMEA. "This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge data centre technologies and exceptional customer support. Together, we are shaping the future of data centres while driving innovation, enhanced efficiency, and business growth."

Green Mountain boasts impressive credentials, including a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) ratio of 1.25, 100% hydropower energy sources, Tier III certifications and a flawless record of 100% uptime and SLA compliance. Additionally, the data centre facility incorporates innovative, environmentally friendly features such as pilot projects on waste heat utilization for fish farming, circular economy initiatives, smart lighting, and innovative cooling solutions.

As part of the latest expansion, Green Mountain has deployed Vertiv™ Liebert® EXL S1 UPS with Dynamic Grid Support and advanced battery storage systems, supporting the adoption of on-site hydropower energy and enabling grid balancing services. Each Green Mountain site is carefully designed and tailored to meet specific customer needs while constantly raising the bar for energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of sustainability and data privacy and we are committed to sharing our expertise across the market, to help create balanced delivery models and sustainability practices," said Hagaseth. “Our vision includes multiple locations to be deployed in Norway, making it our hub country for new deployments. With the anticipated increase in enterprise workloads and overall digitalization, we are determined to meet these demands with long-term capabilities.”

Vertiv has been a trusted partner of Green Mountain since 2020, providing highly efficient thermal management and power solutions, even amidst the challenges posed by the global pandemic. "Managing deployments during Covid-19 was extremely difficult," acknowledged Hagaseth. "Fortunately, Vertiv stepped up and helped us overcome logistical challenges, tracking shipments, and ensuring equipment delivery despite closed borders. Vertiv has certainly earned our trust and is now one of our preferred partners for data centre solutions."

