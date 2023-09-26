HBKU College of Law Hosts Online Talk About Top LLM Programs

(MENAFN- Hamad Bin Khalifa University) Doha, September 26, 2023 - Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Law hosted an online talk with Oleg Kobelev, Associate Dean for International Studies at Duke University School of Law, about admissions processes and academic success at top Master of Laws (LLM) programs.



Leadership from HBKU’s College of Law, including Dean Susan L Karamanian and Dr. Georgios Dimitropoulos, Associate Professor and Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, gave welcome remarks. The audience included prospective LLM students from HBKU as well as the wider Qatari community.



The session was dedicated to exploring pathways to top LLM Programs and specifically focused on helping students who aspire to pursue LLM programs in the next few years.



Kobelev included advice on navigating scholarship applications, crafting compelling letters of recommendation, mastering the art of successful essays, and preparing for academic excellence. He also explored various facets of the U.S. legal education system, from the bar exam in the United States to expected career outcomes, giving attendees a brief overview of one of the world’s most influential legal systems.



Sherif Elgindi, alumnus of HBKU College of Law’s Juris Doctor program (Class of 2019) and Duke University School of Law (LLM Class of 2021), joined the conversation. He discussed his application process and shared insights into his time at Duke Law.



The session offered prospective students a well-rounded understanding of how to maximize academic opportunities in their chosen program and map out their career trajectories.



Dean Karamanian noted that “LLM programs in the US offer prospective students the chance to gain considerable expertise in the American legal system and advance their legal careers. The session enabled HBKU’s College of Law to help build regional capacity with global relevance by preparing skilled leaders to manage multi-faceted relationships across diverse legal systems.”



HBKU’s College of Law offers the Juris Doctor (JD) degree, and graduates of its JD program have gone on to prestigious LLM programs in the United States, including at Harvard Law School, Duke Law School, and Columbia Law School. It also offers the LLM in International Economic and Business Law and LLM in International Law and Foreign Affairs programs, which challenge students to use critical reasoning in anticipating and solving complex legal issues by taking teaching beyond the classroom. Situated at a global crossroad of culture, business, and geopolitics, the College hosts internationally recognized faculty that bring substantial expertise to contemporary legal issues of profound relevance to Qatar, the region and beyond.







