Musab Al Hadi and Walid Al Kindi claim Oman’s first ever Asian Games silver medal

26 September 2023, Muscat – Oman Sail's 49er team of Musab Al Hadi and Walid Al Kindi have made history for the Sultanate of Oman by winning Oman's first ever silver medal at the Asian Games.



The pair sailed excellently throughout the week in Ningbo, China, and kept their composure in the final intense races to take silver. This achievement means the team has secured automatic qualification to the Asian Qualification Regatta in Chon Buri, Thailand, in December where they will look to confirm their place at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



Speaking about the impact of this historic achievement, Hashim bin Hamad Al Rashidi, Oman Sail’s Head Coach Performance, said: “This achievement came as a result of the intense preparation and continuous training that preceded the tournament and the effort through which the team was able to maintain focus and perform strongly throughout the competition. It was a strong test of the players' levels against the most prominent professionals from across the Asian continent."



Al Rashidi added: “We have kept this participation in mind as the next step will be in the quest to obtain a seat in the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers, which will be held in December 2023.”



After the end of the races, Musab Al-Hadi said: “We are very happy to represent the Sultanate of Oman in this major continental event, and we are delighted to win a silver medal for our nation. We dedicate this achievement to our dear homeland, and to all those who supported us on this journey, the technical staff and our colleagues at Oman Sail.”



An Omani delegation of 75 individuals, including 44 male and female athletes, is participating in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, across seven sports including athletics, weightlifting, water sports, shooting, sailing, beach volleyball, and hockey.



The Asian Games are considered the largest sporting event on the Asian continent and the second largest global event after the Summer Olympics. More than 12,000 male and female athletes are currently competing, representing 45 Asian countries in 40 sports.





