Hillary Clinton Asserts Putin's Animosity towards US

(MENAFN) During a recent interview with former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, former United States presidential candidate Hillary Clinton asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a strong animosity towards the United States. Clinton further contended that Moscow is likely to interfere in the upcoming 2024 election, a claim she reiterated from previous allegations made in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.



In the Sunday interview with MSNBC, Clinton emphasized her belief in Russia's proficiency in interference tactics and expressed her conviction that if given the opportunity, Putin would engage in such activities once again. She insisted that the Russian leader, who her campaign famously accused of supporting her Republican rival, Donald Trump, in the 2016 election, harbors a deep-seated disdain for democracy.



According to Clinton, Putin's aversion extends beyond democracy, as she argued that he specifically harbors animosity towards the Western world, with a particular emphasis on the United States. She contended that Putin employs a deliberate strategy to sow discord and division within the US, aiming to weaken the nation. In response, Clinton urged Americans to stand against what she characterized as the perceived authoritarian rule of Russia's leader, describing him as an "authoritarian dictator," and called on citizens to resist any form of support or enabling of Putin's actions.



This commentary by Hillary Clinton highlights her belief in the existence of a strong antipathy held by Vladimir Putin towards the United States, as well as her concerns over potential Russian interference in future United States elections. It also reiterates her previous assertions regarding alleged interference in both the 2016 and 2020 elections. Clinton's statements serve to draw attention to what she perceives as an ongoing threat to American democracy, urging vigilance and resistance against perceived external influence.



