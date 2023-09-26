Government shutdown threatens nutrition assistance for 7M mothers, children

(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued a concerning warning that nearly 7 million mothers and their children may face the abrupt loss of essential nutrition assistance if Congress fails to reach an agreement to prevent a government shutdown this week. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack delivered this critical message during a White House press briefing, underscoring the potential consequences of inaction.



The program at risk is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, commonly referred to as WIC. Vilsack emphasized that this vital program would cease immediately should a government shutdown occur. The WIC program plays a crucial role in providing healthcare services and nutrition support to low-income pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and children under the age of 5. It offers a range of nutritious foods, including those rich in protein, calcium, iron, vitamins A and C, as well as other essential nutrients for both infants and mothers. These food provisions encompass dairy products, whole wheat bread, rice, peanut butter, and legumes.



Beyond food assistance, the WIC program extends its services to encompass nutrition education, breastfeeding education and support, and vouchers to facilitate the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables that meet WIC-approved standards. The potential disruption of such a vital program underscores the immediate and far-reaching impact a government shutdown could have on vulnerable populations in the United States.



In essence, the USDA's warning regarding the potential cessation of the WIC program serves as a stark reminder of the high stakes involved in the ongoing budget negotiations in Congress. The fate of millions of mothers and their young children hangs in the balance, underscoring the pressing need for a resolution to avert a government shutdown.

