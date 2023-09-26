UN Condemns Canada's Tribute to Ukrainian WW2 Nazi Veteran

(MENAFN) The United Nations has issued a strong rebuke in response to the recent controversy surrounding Canada's parliamentary celebration of a Ukrainian man who served in the Nazi Waffen SS during World War II. The incident, which occurred during a visit by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to Canada, saw the Canadian parliament extend a standing ovation to Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old man, who had been invited as a "Ukrainian and Canadian hero." This decision, however, sparked widespread condemnation due to readily available photographic evidence of Hunka's membership in the SS.



In an official statement, the spokesman for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric, expressed unequivocal disapproval, emphasizing the organization's firm stance against honoring individuals who actively participated in Nazi activities during the Second World War. Dujarric emphasized the UN's strong opposition to any form of commemoration for those who directly assisted and collaborated with the Nazis, underscoring the gravity of such actions and their enduring historical significance.



This international response underscores the global community's shared commitment to preserving the memory of the atrocities committed during the Nazi era and ensuring that individuals involved in such activities are not venerated or celebrated. The incident has brought to light the importance of acknowledging the complexities surrounding historical figures, as well as the need for greater scrutiny when conferring honors or recognitions, particularly in cases with controversial backgrounds.



The controversy surrounding the tribute to Yaroslav Hunka serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing efforts to maintain historical accuracy and ethical integrity in the face of complex and sensitive narratives. It highlights the responsibility of nations to exercise due diligence when honoring individuals, especially those whose actions bear historical significance, so as to uphold the values of remembrance, justice, and accountability for future generations.



