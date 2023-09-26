Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle Opens First Middle East Flagship Store For Premium Menswear Brand, Psycho Bunny

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

The first store in the Middle East for North American brand Psycho Bunny opened in Mall of the Emirates today.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle has today announced the opening of the first store in the Middle East for Psycho Bunny, a vibrant polo brand that was born in New York, but is based in Montreal. Located in Mall of the Emirates Dubai, the flagship store marks a significant milestone for Psycho Bunny's global expansion and the advancement of Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle's fashion offering.

Founded in 2005 with a mission to perfect the polo, Psycho Bunny has a quality-obsessed approach to elevate everyday menswear. A daringly-unique Bunny logo proudly emblazons their deftly-crafted garments that seek to redefine the polo and menswear genres. Colour-driven collections extend to lightweight Pima cotton T-shirts, plush French terry and fleece sweats, elevated trousers, outerwear, quick-drying swim shorts, and purposeful accessories. Styles are reimagined for each seasonal drop delivering bold new hues, fresh designs, contemporary fits, and signature high-grade textiles.

Commenting on the store opening, Fahed Ghanim, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, said:

“Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle is thrilled to open the first Psycho Bunny store in the Middle East, a premium menswear brand that perfectly complements our existing portfolio and highlights our commitment to deliver unique and disruptive fashion experiences for our customers. Psycho Bunny's combination of edgy and timeless designs will resonate well with the discerning tastes of our shoppers in the region.”

“The brand's decision to open a flagship store in Dubai in partnership with Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle not only underscores the potential of this market, but also exemplifies the confidence in our ecosystem to support and elevate internationally renowned brands. We are honoured to welcome Psycho Bunny to our portfolio and we are sure our profound knowledge of the market, combined with Psycho Bunny's distinctive offerings, will pave the way for enduring success.”

The newly opened Dubai store spans 1,795 square feet on the first level of Mall of the Emirates and is set to captivate shoppers with its vibrant and colourful interior, distinctive and localised art mural, an LED video wall to showcase the brand's latest campaigns and collections, plus a dedicated personalisation station, which provides consumers the chance to elevate their style with custom embroidery free of charge. The brand has gained worldwide recognition for its hand-finished polo shirts, crafted in Peru with locally-sourced Pima cotton, mother-of-pearl buttons, and its distinctive 4,000 stitch embroidered logo, which showcases a playful-yet-edgy Bunny over a skull and bones insignia. Psycho Bunny's instantly-recognisable motif has become an iconic symbol of style and individuality.

While Psycho Bunny spent over a decade as primarily a wholesale label, the brand found incredible success opening its first retail stores just over four years ago and has since experienced a period of accelerated growth since 2020. Its portfolio of brick and mortar stores is currently approximately 150, including the US, Canada, South America, and Japan. The Mall of the Emirates store marks the brand's official debut in the region, with its sights set on continued worldwide expansion.

Kenny Minzberg, Chief Development Officer, Psycho Bunny, explained the brand's view behind their Middle East debut:

“Since we're coming from the North and South American markets, Dubai was a natural choice. It not only caters to the local community, but also a myriad of international markets. The city is world-renowned and distinct. It has a magnetic appeal that draws visitors that seek play, luxury, and elevated relaxation from every corner of the world, making the momentum that Dubai offers as a tourism destination crucial to the discovery of our unique brand.”

“We are thrilled to now offer customers in the region the ultimate Psycho Bunny experience with a flagship store in the globally renowned Mall of the Emirates.

“We are thrilled to partner with Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle and are certain that this partnership will propel our brand to new heights on the international stage. Our unique take on menswear has earned us a very loyal customer base, and we are grateful and excited to drive continued growth throughout 2023 and beyond.”

About Psycho Bunny:

Psycho Bunny, a leading menswear label renowned for its exceptional quality and reimagined classics, has become a recognized name in the fashion industry since launching in New York in 2005. Over the years, the brand has expanded its operations worldwide and moved its headquarters to Montreal. Psycho Bunny has built their distinct point-of-view around the brand's key values, which include an obsession with quality, a vibrant ever-changing color palette, and a final product that makes a lasting impression. Thanks to its innovative leadership and dedicated team, Psycho Bunny has tripled its business in the past two years, showcasing the company's commitment to delivering the best products and services to its customers. Psycho Bunny is set to operate more than 100 stores worldwide by the end of 2023, reinforcing the brand's position as a leader in the men's fashion landscape.